Upwork: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Upwork said it expects revenue in the range of $77 million to $78 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $304 million.

Upwork shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPWK