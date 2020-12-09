United Natural: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $6.67 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.81 billion.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $27 billion to $27.8 billion.

United Natural shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 94% in the last 12 months.

