Union to vote on authorizing Atlantic City casino strike WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press June 15, 2022 Updated: June 15, 2022 7:40 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City casino workers were voicing strong support Wednesday for a potential strike against the gambling houses as union members voted on whether to authorize a walkout if new contracts are not reached soon.
Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union were voting on whether to empower their negotiating committee to call a strike. Voting ended at 7 p.m. and union officials said they expected it to take about an hour to count the ballots.