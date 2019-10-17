Union Pacific: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.56 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $2.22.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $5.52 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.62 billion.

Union Pacific shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 19%. The stock has climbed nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

