Ultralife: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) _ Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $407,000.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The power and communications systems maker posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period.

Ultralife shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 35% in the last 12 months.

