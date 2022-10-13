Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine's capital and Odesa regions Thursday and slammed other areas with missiles as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day for a truck bomb attack on a landmark Russian bridge.
A strike carried out near Makrariv, a small city located 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Kyiv, destroyed critical infrastructure. Throughout the capital region, residents whose lives had resumed some normalcy when the war moved east months ago again awoke to air raid sirens.