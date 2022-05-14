Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and DAVID KEYTON, Associated Press May 13, 2022 Updated: May 14, 2022 12:13 p.m.
1 of15 Local residents stand at the side of damaged during a heavy fighting buildings in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Ukrainian soldiers attend the funeral of Melnyk Andriy, Shufryn Andriy and Ankratov Oleksandra, three Ukrainian military servicemen who were killed in the east of the country, in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Shufryn Lilia, 17, holding a Ukrainian flag, cries next to the coffin of her father Shufryn Andriy, 41, a Ukrainian military servicemen who as killed in the east, during his funeral in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Ukrainian National Guard soldiers gather in a house used as temporary base in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Ukrainian National Guard soldiers inspect a basement during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 CORRECTS DAY - A part of an apartment is seen at the side of damaged during a heavy fighting buildings in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 People pass by an anti-war poster in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 People enjoy tulips as they stand in front of anti-tank hedgehogs, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Ukrainian National Guard inspect a car during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A Ukrainian National Guard soldier during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.
Ukraine’s general staff said the Russians were pulling back from the northeastern city of Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern Donetsk province in order to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.”
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and DAVID KEYTON