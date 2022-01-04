US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple TV app

Movies US charts:

1. No Time to Die

2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home

4. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

5. The Last Duel

6. Free Guy

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming

8. Spencer

9. The Amazing Spider-Man

10. The Card Counter

11. The Amazing Spider-Man 2

12. Dune

13. The Hating Game

14. F9: The Fast Saga

15. Old

16. Sing

17. Old Henry

18. Spider-Man

19. Encanto

20. Mass

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. The Hating Game

2. Old Henry

3. Belfast

4. Benedetta

5. The Green Knight

6. The Grand Budapest Hotel

7. Bendetta

8. Lamb

9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

10. Burnt

11. Copshop

12. Napoleon Dynamite

13. Zola

14. Cruel Intentions

15. Werewolves Within

16. Bone Tomahawk

17. East of the Mountains

18. The Lost Leonardo

19. Black Swan

20. Memento