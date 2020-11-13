https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-15726418.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1FivePrimeTh
|21.41
|+16.41
|Up328.2
|2GreenlTech
|6.10
|+4.01
|Up191.9
|3UrovantSci
|16.02
|+7.94
|Up
|98.3
|4CBAKEnTch
|6.15
|+3.02
|Up
|96.5
|5AptevoThhrs
|44.98
|+21.28
|Up
|89.8
|6ElectrVeh
|6.29
|+2.70
|Up
|75.2
|7KaziaThera
|10.05
|+4.00
|Up
|66.1
|8Celcuity
|9.33
|+3.64
|Up
|64.0
|9DragVicIntrs
|4.14
|+1.41
|Up
|51.6
|10NatlCineMda
|3.02
|+1.02
|Up
|51.0
|11Innodata
|4.24
|+1.40
|Up
|49.3
|12CureVacn
|75.20
|+24.72
|Up
|49.0
|13TraconPhh
|7.63
|+2.45
|Up
|47.3
|14NatlHldgsrs
|2.72
|+.84
|Up
|44.7
|15PrecisBio
|9.63
|+2.93
|Up
|43.6
|16SinoGlobShrs
|2.74
|+.83
|Up
|43.5
|17LandsEnd
|22.61
|+6.79
|Up
|42.9
|18EbixInc
|27.68
|+8.26
|Up
|42.5
|19ReadingIntA
|3.27
|+.96
|Up
|41.6
|20AyroIncrs
|3.99
|+1.16
|Up
|41.0
|21ViewRay
|3.90
|+1.12
|Up
|40.3
|22ChefsWarehs
|19.45
|+5.40
|Up
|38.4
|23DiamndbkEn
|33.60
|+9.24
|Up
|37.9
|24SotherlyHtls
|2.16
|+.59
|Up
|37.6
|25CelsiusHldg
|32.58
|+8.86
|Up
|37.4
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1180LifeMrg
|2.45
|—2.54
|Off
|50.9
|2Aemetish
|2.21
|—2.11
|Off
|48.8
|3eGainCorp
|11.53
|—6.80
|Off
|37.1
|4Quidel
|198.65
|—84.80
|Off
|29.9
|5TomiEnvirn
|4.99
|—2.11
|Off
|29.7
|6AkernaCp
|2.89
|—1.22
|Off
|29.7
|7LeapTherap
|1.60
|—
|.60
|Off
|27.3
|8ArcturusTh
|47.47
|—15.89
|Off
|25.1
|9Biogen
|248.59
|—80.31
|Off
|24.4
|10EnergyFocrs
|5.34
|—1.67
|Off
|23.8
|11PalomarHld
|75.68
|—22.97
|Off
|23.3
|12KandiTech
|7.22
|—2.17
|Off
|23.1
|13ArenaPhar
|66.68
|—19.96
|Off
|23.0
|14VoyagerTher
|8.55
|—2.43
|Off
|22.1
|15PainTherap
|8.37
|—2.33
|Off
|21.8
|16RumblOnBrs
|34.27
|—9.05
|Off
|20.9
|17Tilray
|7.65
|—1.98
|Off
|20.6
|18Fluidigm
|6.01
|—1.55
|Off
|20.5
|19BeyndMeat
|124.74
|—32.12
|Off
|20.5
|20USEnrgyrs
|3.21
|—
|.82
|Off
|20.3
|21PelotnInter
|100.79
|—24.67
|Off
|19.7
|22Humanigenn
|9.44
|—2.28
|Off
|19.5
|23EnlivexTher
|9.28
|—2.22
|Off
|19.3
|24ZoomVideoA
|403.58
|—96.53
|Off19.3
|25Overstk.com
|54.51
|—12.82
|Off
|19.0
|—————————
View Comments