UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1ARCAbioph
|12.60
|+8.77
|Up229.0
|2MersanaThr
|22.64
|+12.74
|Up128.7
|3MMTecInc
|2.13
|+1.03
|Up
|93.6
|4Adaptimmu
|11.07
|+5.30
|Up
|91.9
|5SonomaPhrrs
|9.70
|+4.42
|Up
|83.9
|6SthrlyHtpfC
|8.18
|+3.05
|Up
|59.5
|7SotherlyHtls
|2.94
|+1.09
|Up
|58.9
|8LucknCoffee
|2.16
|+.77
|Up
|55.4
|9SothrlyHtlspf
|8.10
|+2.88
|Up
|55.2
|10SothrlyHtpfD
|8.12
|+2.70
|Up
|49.8
|11Agenus
|3.73
|+1.23
|Up
|49.2
|12LibtyMediart
|10.87
|+3.57
|Up
|48.9
|13GeniusBrInth
|2.05
|+.66
|Up
|47.5
|14USGoldhrs
|8.79
|+2.77
|Up
|46.0
|15AllEsportEnt
|2.45
|+.74
|Up
|43.3
|16GANLtdn
|21.89
|+6.49
|Up
|42.1
|17IDEAYA
|9.79
|+2.80
|Up
|40.1
|18WrapTech
|6.45
|+1.83
|Up
|39.6
|19ArgenxADS
|219.30
|+61.34
|Up38.8
|20Immunovun
|30.00
|+8.15
|Up
|37.3
|21DraftKingsn
|39.70
|+10.59
|Up
|36.4
|22Cerecorh
|3.23
|+.85
|Up
|35.7
|23PhaseBioPh
|6.01
|+1.57
|Up
|35.4
|24TechCommlf
|3.18
|+.82
|Up
|34.7
|25CelyadSA
|11.33
|+2.90
|Up
|34.4
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1MinervaNeuro
|3.71
|—10.57
|Off
|74.0
|2AyroIncrs
|3.05
|—2.90
|Off
|48.7
|3QualigenThrs
|6.45
|—4.75
|Off
|42.4
|4CanaanIncn
|2.36
|—1.46
|Off
|38.2
|5LaJollaPhm
|4.72
|—2.49
|Off
|34.5
|6ArcturusTh
|38.94
|—19.33
|Off
|33.2
|7WinsFinance
|7.07
|—2.99
|Off
|29.7
|8Medigus
|2.14
|—
|.88
|Off
|29.1
|9ChinaLibEdn
|3.60
|—1.37
|Off
|27.6
|10Arvinas
|33.27
|—10.77
|Off
|24.5
|11MacroGenics
|19.24
|—6.13
|Off
|24.2
|12ProAlphAcqn
|7.78
|—2.34
|Off
|23.1
|13AtaraBiothera
|11.50
|—3.31
|Off
|22.3
|14VielaBion
|46.90
|—13.31
|Off
|22.1
|15IovanceThera
|32.09
|—8.91
|Off
|21.7
|16MediacoHldn
|4.25
|—1.15
|Off
|21.3
|17ApolloEndo
|1.80
|—
|.44
|Off
|19.6
|18SkySolarrs
|2.68
|—
|.63
|Off
|19.0
|19BioLineRxrs
|1.94
|—
|.45
|Off
|18.8
|20ZynerbaPhm
|5.26
|—1.22
|Off
|18.8
|21IronwoodPh
|9.73
|—2.24
|Off
|18.7
|22GalmedPharm
|4.75
|—1.06
|Off
|18.2
|23Tetraphasers
|2.16
|—
|.48
|Off
|18.2
|24PrimeEngy
|75.96
|—16.55
|Off
|17.9
|25BiocrystPh
|4.50
|—
|.96
|Off
|17.5
