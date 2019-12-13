https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-14905748.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1LMPAuton
|28.69
|+22.94
|Up399.0
|2TechCommlf
|6.01
|+4.06
|Up208.2
|3Synthorx
|68.03
|+43.00
|Up171.8
|4FortySeven
|35.75
|+21.31
|Up147.6
|5ArQule
|20.07
|+10.40
|Up107.6
|6NeoleukinTh
|8.20
|+4.14
|Up102.0
|7NantKwest
|2.88
|+1.30
|Up
|82.3
|8FranchseGrn
|25.80
|+11.41
|Up
|79.2
|9XBiotech
|19.86
|+8.74
|Up
|78.6
|10VenusConcrs
|4.50
|+1.74
|Up
|63.0
|11Dermira
|12.70
|+4.82
|Up
|61.2
|12AptoseBiog
|4.07
|+1.51
|Up
|58.8
|13AvalGlbCre
|2.26
|+.82
|Up
|56.9
|14AdialPhrm
|2.20
|+.69
|Up
|45.7
|15ReproMedn
|5.78
|+1.78
|Up
|44.5
|16BiondVaxPh
|8.29
|+2.52
|Up
|43.7
|17TGTherapeut
|10.10
|+2.98
|Up
|41.9
|18ApreaThern
|36.89
|+10.84
|Up
|41.6
|19Cortexymen
|39.05
|+10.74
|Up
|37.9
|20FateTherap
|18.79
|+5.12
|Up
|37.5
|21BaudaxBion
|6.05
|+1.54
|Up
|34.1
|22IVERICbio
|5.90
|+1.50
|Up
|34.1
|23ClovisOncol
|12.86
|+3.25
|Up
|33.8
|24BioNTechn
|32.45
|+8.08
|Up
|33.2
|25PrincBioph
|49.73
|+12.34
|Up
|33.0
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1AethlnMdhrs
|1.04
|—1.59
|Off
|60.5
|2Francescasrs
|9.39
|—9.18
|Off
|49.4
|3PrecisBion
|10.29
|—9.37
|Off
|47.7
|4RiceBranTc
|1.41
|—
|.86
|Off
|37.9
|5ConnsInc
|12.59
|—6.83
|Off
|35.2
|6GrdsmHld
|1.53
|—
|.82
|Off
|34.9
|7AquestTher
|5.27
|—2.74
|Off
|34.2
|8CanaanIncn
|5.24
|—2.56
|Off
|32.8
|9DarioHealtrs
|6.16
|—2.53
|Off
|29.1
|10LovesacCo
|10.74
|—4.22
|Off
|28.2
|11DigiradCppf
|5.00
|—1.95
|Off
|28.1
|12SangmoTherap
|8.51
|—3.15
|Off
|27.0
|13Chimerix
|1.80
|—
|.66
|Off
|26.8
|14ObsEva
|3.35
|—1.22
|Off
|26.7
|15TKKSympun
|10.10
|—3.40
|Off
|25.2
|16SterlngBcp
|7.13
|—2.32
|Off
|24.6
|17QKInfoGrpn
|10.94
|—3.44
|Off
|23.9
|18TuancheLtd
|1.76
|—
|.55
|Off
|23.7
|19ChildrnPlace
|54.11
|—15.72
|Off
|22.5
|20SurfaceOnc
|1.75
|—
|.49
|Off
|21.9
|21Cabalettan
|7.99
|—2.22
|Off
|21.7
|22OncterTherrs
|4.24
|—1.16
|Off
|21.5
|23TantechHld
|1.86
|—
|.49
|Off
|20.9
|24BlueHatIntrn
|2.01
|—
|.52
|Off
|20.7
|25ArteloBioscn
|2.12
|—
|.54
|Off
|20.2
|—————————
View Comments