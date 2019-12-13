1LMPAuton 28.69 +22.94 Up399.0
2TechCommlf 6.01 +4.06 Up208.2
3Synthorx 68.03 +43.00 Up171.8
4FortySeven 35.75 +21.31 Up147.6
5ArQule 20.07 +10.40 Up107.6
6NeoleukinTh 8.20 +4.14 Up102.0
7NantKwest 2.88 +1.30 Up 82.3
8FranchseGrn 25.80 +11.41 Up 79.2
9XBiotech 19.86 +8.74 Up 78.6
10VenusConcrs 4.50 +1.74 Up 63.0
11Dermira 12.70 +4.82 Up 61.2
12AptoseBiog 4.07 +1.51 Up 58.8
13AvalGlbCre 2.26 +.82 Up 56.9
14AdialPhrm 2.20 +.69 Up 45.7
15ReproMedn 5.78 +1.78 Up 44.5
16BiondVaxPh 8.29 +2.52 Up 43.7
17TGTherapeut 10.10 +2.98 Up 41.9
18ApreaThern 36.89 +10.84 Up 41.6
19Cortexymen 39.05 +10.74 Up 37.9
20FateTherap 18.79 +5.12 Up 37.5
21BaudaxBion 6.05 +1.54 Up 34.1
22IVERICbio 5.90 +1.50 Up 34.1
23ClovisOncol 12.86 +3.25 Up 33.8
24BioNTechn 32.45 +8.08 Up 33.2
25PrincBioph 49.73 +12.34 Up 33.0
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1AethlnMdhrs 1.04 —1.59 Off 60.5
2Francescasrs 9.39 —9.18 Off 49.4
3PrecisBion 10.29 —9.37 Off 47.7
4RiceBranTc 1.41 .86 Off 37.9
5ConnsInc 12.59 —6.83 Off 35.2
6GrdsmHld 1.53 .82 Off 34.9
7AquestTher 5.27 —2.74 Off 34.2
8CanaanIncn 5.24 —2.56 Off 32.8
9DarioHealtrs 6.16 —2.53 Off 29.1
10LovesacCo 10.74 —4.22 Off 28.2
11DigiradCppf 5.00 —1.95 Off 28.1
12SangmoTherap 8.51 —3.15 Off 27.0
13Chimerix 1.80 .66 Off 26.8
14ObsEva 3.35 —1.22 Off 26.7
15TKKSympun 10.10 —3.40 Off 25.2
16SterlngBcp 7.13 —2.32 Off 24.6
17QKInfoGrpn 10.94 —3.44 Off 23.9
18TuancheLtd 1.76 .55 Off 23.7
19ChildrnPlace 54.11 —15.72 Off 22.5
20SurfaceOnc 1.75 .49 Off 21.9
21Cabalettan 7.99 —2.22 Off 21.7
22OncterTherrs 4.24 —1.16 Off 21.5
23TantechHld 1.86 .49 Off 20.9
24BlueHatIntrn 2.01 .52 Off 20.7
25ArteloBioscn 2.12 .54 Off 20.2
