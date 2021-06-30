Skip to main content
UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2020.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1TakungArt 74.11 1.23 16.63 +15.15 +1023.6
2BrklynImmu 80.67 2.22 18.01 +15.77 +704.0
3Globalstar 2.98 .33 1.78 +1.44 +425.1
4AsensusSrg 6.95 .65 3.17 +2.55 +407.2
5RingEnergy 3.36 .63 2.98 +2.32 +351.5
6ComstockM 5 9.85 1.03 3.63 +2.59 +249.0
7NewConceptEn 15 30.99 1.79 6.10 +4.16 +214.8
8Innsuites 14.77 1.90 6.72 +4.52 +205.5
9ZedgeIncn 42 19.87 5.26 18.41 +12.37 +204.8
10BirksGroup 5.43 .82 2.35 +1.49 +173.9
11SunLinkHlth 15 7.62 1.25 3.42 +2.15 +169.3
12Ashford 28.27 6.46 22.72 +14.14 +164.8
13BarnwellInd 6.99 1.25 3.31 +2.04 +160.6
14inTestCorp 18.00 6.07 16.77 +10.28 +158.4
15VoltInfoSci 5.40 1.73 4.57 +2.80 +158.2
16Ballantyne 6 5.47 1.80 4.79 +2.78 +137.8
17NthnOl&Gsrs 20.84 11.40 20.77 +12.01 +137.1
18WirelessTel 4.20 1.42 4.07 +2.30 +129.9
19GrupoSimec 31.73 10.84 28.81 +16.01 +125.0
20RegHlthPrpfA 6.68 2.17 5.15 +2.78 +117.3
21Inuvo 2.35 .45 .97 +.51 +113.0
22eMagin 5.42 1.63 3.48 +1.83 +110.9
2322ndCentury 6.07 1.86 4.63 +2.43 +110.5
24FlanignEnt 47.85 17.63 40.31 +20.55 +104.0
25GranTierrag 1.23 .35 .74 +.38 +103.3
26Tengasco 6.60 1.15 2.47 +1.23 + 99.2
27FriedmanInds 15.63 6.70 13.40 +6.54 + 95.3
28Stereotaxis 10.30 4.31 9.64 +4.55 + 89.4
29USAntimony 2.56 .48 .99 +.47 + 89.3
30ContangoOG 6.94 2.26 4.32 +2.03 + 88.6
31SanchezMid 1.77 .58 1.15 +.54 + 87.3
32DenisonMing 1.81 .62 1.19 +.54 + 83.9
33AvalonHold 12 6.07 2.42 4.69 +2.09 + 80.4
34IsoRay 2.81 .46 .80 +.35 + 77.3
35Ur-Energy 1.74 .74 1.40 +.60 + 74.8
36EvolutionPet 5.23 2.75 4.96 +2.11 + 74.0
37TrinityPlace 3.04 1.23 2.11 +.86 + 68.8
38UnivSecInst 19.88 4.51 8.40 +3.39 + 67.7
39TimberPhrm 3.65 .73 1.22 +.48 + 64.2
40WstnCop&Ggs 2.83 1.12 2.00 +.77 + 62.6
41ChinaPhrmH 1.63 .44 .72 +.28 + 62.1
42MexcoEngy 14.25 5.50 9.77 +3.74 + 62.0
43LineageCell 3.13 1.55 2.85 +1.09 + 61.9
44NanoViricid 8.71 2.91 4.64 +1.77 + 61.7
45BattalionOil 14.82 7.03 13.40 +5.10 + 61.4
46TasekoM 47 2.67 1.07 2.12 +.80 + 60.6
47MyomoInc 18.88 6.50 10.80 +4.07 + 60.5
48ImperOilg 35.20 18.73 30.40 +11.37 + 59.7
49FlexibleSolu 15 5.65 2.40 3.91 +1.42 + 57.0
50IssuerDirect 29.25 16.80 27.12 +9.61 + 54.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1DocumntSc 2 6.95 1.60 1.79 4.45 71.3
21847Goedckn 16.82 1.77 3.85 4.57 54.3
3ProtalixBio 7.02 1.83 1.91 1.72 47.4
4MatinasBio 2.22 .72 .78 .59 43.0
5GeeGroupInc 2.17 .48 .57 .42 42.5
6LairdSupern 55.99 27.21 29.87 —17.45 36.9
7AultGlblHl 7.99 2.00 2.82 1.53 35.2
8EquinoxGld 11.24 6.83 6.95 3.39 32.8
9UniqueFabr 5 7.51 3.20 3.70 1.80 32.7
10ImpacMtg 4.14 1.81 2.12 .92 30.3
11WidePointrs 6 14.99 5.98 7.26 2.85 28.2
12GrtPanSilvg 5 1.16 .60 .63 .23 26.6
13Cel-Sci 40.91 8.20 8.68 2.98 25.6
14B2goldCpg 7 6.04 4.10 4.21 1.39 24.8
15PlanetGreen 3.50 1.23 1.69 .54 24.2
16IntlTowerHg 1.55 .95 1.05 .33 23.9
17CaldeoniaMn 7 18.58 12.01 12.10 3.78 23.8
18GoldenStrg 4.04 2.56 2.83 .88 23.7
19AlphaPro 5 20.54 7.57 8.57 2.58 23.1
20GoldStdVg .97 .50 .56 .16 22.7
21EspeyMfg 20.80 14.49 14.82 4.10 21.6
22AlexcoResg 3.45 2.23 2.50 .67 21.1
23BluerckResid 12.83 8.80 10.17 2.50 19.7
24GoldenMin 1.30 .60 .61 .15 19.2
25AltisourceAsst 31.24 15.67 19.25 4.33 18.4
26SilvrcupMet 21 8.55 4.58 5.49 1.20 17.9
27BMTechn 18.35 8.46 12.44 2.68 17.7
28NewGoldg 2.40 1.49 1.81 .38 17.4
29NovaGoldg 10.45 7.85 8.01 1.66 17.2
30ParaGoldNv 1.59 .96 .97 .20 17.1
31LGLGroup 65 14.50 9.91 10.41 2.13 17.0
32ITTechPck 1.45 .41 .47 .09 15.4
33VolitionRX 6.67 2.96 3.29 .60 15.4
34Daxor 17.58 8.58 10.60 1.90 15.2
35NavideaBio 3.15 1.46 1.83 .32 14.9
36BiomX 9.05 5.26 5.46 .92 14.4
37Network1Tech 10 4.00 3.00 3.26 .43 11.7
38GoldResource 19 3.38 2.48 2.58 .33 11.3
39EMXRoyalg 3.81 2.73 2.98 .37 11.0
40AvinoSlv&Gg 2.82 1.06 1.17 .13 10.0
41PalatinTech 1.30 .48 .61 .07 9.8
42SierraMetl 21 3.92 2.50 3.01 .31 9.3
43EllomayCap 36.20 27.65 30.80 2.81 8.4
44Envela 7.42 3.60 4.80 .40 7.7
45HillmanCTpf 30.47 25.16 26.73 2.20 7.6
46PacGEpfE 26.58 23.99 24.95 2.05 7.6
47CPIAerostr 7.00 3.16 3.55 .28 7.3
48OceanPwr 7.30 1.82 2.50 .19 7.1
49BowlAmer 24 13.03 8.26 8.81 .62 6.5
50PacGEpfB 28.50 25.93 26.62 1.78 6.3
