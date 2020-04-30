https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-15238622.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2019.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|iBio
|3.40
|.21
|1.12 +
|.87 + 349.8
|2
|AIM Immu rs
|7.11
|.51
|2.08 + 1.54 + 282.4
|3
|AlphaPro
|65
|41.59
|3.40 13.08 + 9.65 + 281.3
|4
|TakungArt
|2.38
|.40
|1.55 + 1.05 + 210.6
|5
|NanoViricid
|19.20
|2.25
|6.00 + 3.49 + 139.0
|6
|RetractblTch
|3.45
|.97
|3.06 + 1.56 + 104.0
|7
|ChinaPhrmH
|1.40
|.24
|.48 +
|.25 + 103.4
|8
|Cel-Sci
|17.88
|6.35 17.60 + 8.45 +
|92.3
|9
|Daxor
|17.90
|7.85 15.83 + 6.43 +
|68.4
|10
|ParaGoldNv
|5
|1.38
|.47
|1.28 +
|.51 +
|65.6
|11
|Electromed
|40
|15.00
|6.92 13.99 + 5.34 +
|61.7
|12
|PowerREIT
|15.60
|6.95 13.77 + 4.77 +
|53.0
|13
|CaldeoniaMn
|13.55 6.51 12.88 + 4.46 +
|53.0
|14
|AltisourceAsst
|32.24 10.25 18.75 + 6.40 +
|51.8
|15
|VirnetX
|7.32
|3.60
|5.56 + 1.76 +
|46.3
|16
|NovaBayPh
|1.85
|.24
|.92 +
|.28 +
|43.8
|17
|MastchDig
|37
|17.76
|7.25 15.65 + 4.58 +
|41.4
|18
|InfuSystem
|13.25
|5.26 12.05 + 3.52 +
|41.3
|19
|SanchezMid
|1
|.64
|.15
|.41 +
|.11 +
|36.8
|20
|ContlMatls
|12.38
|6.19 10.68 + 2.82 +
|35.9
|21
|NoDynMin g
|.71
|.35
|.58 +
|.15 +
|34.6
|22
|BioceresCrop
|6.42
|4.33
|6.42 + 1.37 +
|27.2
|23
|B2gold Cp g
|63
|5.53
|2.16
|5.06 + 1.05 +
|26.2
|24
|NovaGold g
|12.85
|4.65 11.19 + 2.23 +
|24.9
|25
|MilestoneSci
|2.80
|.85
|1.69 +
|.30 +
|21.6
|26
|PlanetGreen
|4.99
|1.53
|3.29 +
|.55 +
|20.1
|27
|OncoCyte
|3.09
|1.70
|2.70 +
|.45 +
|20.0
|28
|UraniumEng
|1.20
|.35
|1.10 +
|.18 +
|19.7
|29
|Enservco
|.39
|.08
|.22 +
|.03 +
|18.3
|30
|AskanoGld g
|1.28
|.56
|1.12 +
|.17 +
|17.9
|31
|ComstockM rs
|.85
|.33
|.51 +
|.07 +
|16.1
|32
|DocumntSec
|.52
|.12
|.35 +
|.04 +
|14.6
|33
|ProtalixBio rs
|4.87
|2.04
|3.75 +
|.47 +
|14.3
|34
|PacGE pfG
|25.07 17.28 23.00 + 2.60 +
|12.7
|35
|EllomayCap
|22.46 10.57 20.77 + 2.32 +
|12.5
|36
|PolyMetM g
|.54
|.15
|.29 +
|.03 +
|12.2
|37
|WidePoint
|.51
|.30
|.44 +
|.04 +
|10.6
|38
|PacGE pfH
|22.15 17.00 21.00 + 1.75 +
|9.1
|39
|EquinoxGld n
|10.30
|4.63
|8.37 +
|.67 +
|8.7
|40
|PacGE pfI
|23.80 16.12 21.21 + 1.66 +
|8.5
|41
|VistaGold
|.88
|.36
|.78 +
|.05 +
|7.0
|42
|HstnAmEngy
|.29
|.09
|.16 +
|.01 +
|6.8
|43
|IsoRay
|1.06
|.43
|.67 +
|.04 +
|6.7
|44
|PlymthInds
|21.50 17.95 19.59 + 1.20 +
|6.5
|45
|ArmataPhr rs
|6.92
|2.52
|3.46 +
|.21 +
|6.5
|46
|Tengasco
|.70
|.37
|.52 +
|.03 +
|6.1
|47
|Cohen&Co
|7.71
|2.82
|4.18 +
|.23 +
|5.8
|48
|EMX Royal g
|2.12
|1.18
|1.73 +
|.09 +
|5.4
|49
|PacGE pfB
|27.49 20.21 25.17 + 1.17 +
|4.9
|50
|UnivSecInst
|.92
|.30
|.65 +
|.03 +
|4.8
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|GranTierra g
|1.38
|.18
|.34 —
|.95 —
|73.7
|2
|TransEnter rs
|2.62
|.28
|.42 — 1.06 —
|71.8
|3
|CondorHosp rs
|7 11.10
|2.80
|3.71 — 7.33 —
|66.4
|4
|MatinasBio
|2.39
|.49
|.77 — 1.50 —
|66.1
|5
|RingEnergy
|3
|3.31
|.52
|.90 — 1.74 —
|65.9
|6
|VoltInfoSci
|3.23
|.65
|.85 — 1.63 —
|65.7
|7
|ImpacMtg
|7.85
|1.59
|1.87 — 3.39 —
|64.4
|8
|NthnOil&Gas
|10
|2.36
|.50
|.84 — 1.50 —
|64.2
|9
|Aerocentury
|1
|5.43
|.71
|1.67 — 2.83 —
|62.9
|10
|Ashford
|93
|27.83
|4.96
|9.35 —14.25 —
|60.4
|11
|DeltaApparel
|80
|31.71
|7.53 12.88 —18.22 —
|58.6
|12
|cbdMD Inc
|2
|2.54
|.50
|.96 — 1.30 —
|57.4
|13
|AgeX Thera
|2.24
|.67
|.84 —
|.98 —
|53.6
|14
|XtantMed
|1.70
|.55
|.75 —
|.85 —
|53.1
|15
|NuverEnvSol
|3.10
|.94
|1.38 — 1.52 —
|52.5
|16
|Ballantyne
|3.58
|1.26
|1.55 — 1.69 —
|52.2
|17
|SierraMetl
|79
|1.90
|.45
|.79 —
|.86 —
|51.9
|18
|BluerckResid
|12.27
|3.79
|5.82 — 6.23 —
|51.7
|19
|RegHlthPr pfA
|4.67
|1.38
|2.02 — 2.12 —
|51.3
|20
|CPI Aerostr
|5
|7.00
|1.29
|3.29 — 3.44 —
|51.1
|21
|TrinityPlace
|3.60
|1.11
|1.48 — 1.53 —
|50.8
|22
|TransatlPet
|.70
|.12
|.24 —
|.25 —
|50.6
|23
|BirksGroup
|.100
|.32
|.45 —
|.45 —
|49.6
|24
|NTN Buzztm
|2.69
|.98
|1.12 — 1.08 —
|49.3
|25
|Air Inds
|3.36
|.60
|1.18 — 1.12 —
|48.7
|26
|ZomedicaPh
|.50
|.11
|.17 —
|.16 —
|48.6
|27
|SupDrillPdts
|.87
|.20
|.43 —
|.40 —
|48.2
|28
|SachemCap
|4.58
|1.20
|2.25 — 2.09 —
|48.2
|29
|Pfenex
|14.00
|5.58
|5.75 — 5.23 —
|47.6
|30
|FTEngyInco
|23.29
|6.03 11.94 —10.67 —
|47.2
|31
|SwGA Fin
|10
|35.14 15.30 18.95 —16.15 —
|46.0
|32
|EvolutionPet
|5
|5.73
|2.12
|2.97 — 2.50 —
|45.7
|33
|MicronSol
|3.30
|1.10
|1.30 — 1.09 —
|45.6
|34
|Can-Fite rs
|4.00
|1.08
|1.82 — 1.48 —
|44.8
|35
|GabGoAny
|16.16
|5.51
|8.50 — 6.91 —
|44.8
|36
|ContangoOG
|4.56
|.84
|2.04 — 1.63 —
|44.4
|37
|Pedevco
|1.82
|.74
|.93 —
|.73 —
|43.8
|38
|CorMedix
|7.35
|2.16
|4.15 — 3.13 —
|43.0
|39
|Innsuites
|1.62
|.67
|.90 —
|.63 —
|41.2
|40
|inTestCorp
|7
|6.20
|2.08
|3.52 — 2.43 —
|40.8
|41
|CRH Medical
|4.43
|.86
|2.06 — 1.41 —
|40.6
|42
|LilisEngy
|.89
|.14
|.23 —
|.15 —
|39.5
|43
|IT TechPck
|2
|1.20
|.45
|.57 —
|.37 —
|39.4
|44
|ImperOil g
|6
|27.43
|7.04 16.19 —10.28 —
|38.8
|45
|GoldenStr g
|4
|3.80
|1.85
|2.34 — 1.47 —
|38.6
|46
|GrupoSimec
|11.14
|5.81
|6.25 — 3.91 —
|38.5
|47
|BiomX n
|11.05
|4.52
|5.97 — 3.72 —
|38.4
|48
|NB RE Sec
|6.08
|1.94
|3.44 — 2.14 —
|38.4
|49
|Globalstar
|.59
|.23
|.32 —
|.20 —
|38.3
|50
|MexcoEngy
|4.70
|1.53
|2.43 — 1.51 —
|38.3
|—————————
