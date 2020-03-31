NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2019.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 AIM Immu rs 7.11 .51 2.56 + 2.02 + 370.6
2 iBio 3.40 .21 1.06 + .81 + 325.7
3 AlphaPro 60 41.59 3.40 12.08 + 8.65 + 252.2
4 TakungArt 2.38 .40 1.20 + .70 + 140.5
5 NanoViricid 19.20 2.25 5.74 + 3.23 + 128.7
6 ChinaPhrmH 1.40 .24 .50 + .27 + 112.7
7 VirnetX 7.32 3.60 5.47 + 1.67 + 43.9
8 Daxor 17.90 7.85 13.49 + 4.09 + 43.5
9 SanchezMid 1 .59 .15 .43 + .13 + 42.4
10 Electromed 32 13.60 6.92 11.24 + 2.59 + 29.9
11 Cel-Sci 17.80 6.35 11.54 + 2.39 + 26.1
12 MastchDig 30 17.76 7.25 12.84 + 1.77 + 16.0
13 PowerREIT 15.60 6.95 10.43 + 1.43 + 15.9
14 ContlMatls 12.38 6.19 9.00 + 1.14 + 14.5
15 AltisourceAsst 32.24 10.25 13.80 + 1.45 + 11.7
16 CaldeoniaMn 13.55 6.51 9.28 + .86 + 10.2
17 OncoCyte 3.09 1.70 2.45 + .20 + 8.9
18 PlanetGreen 4.99 1.53 2.96 + .22 + 8.0
19 PlymthInds 21.50 17.95 19.59 + 1.20 + 6.5
20 SCE 1.08pfD 25.02 19.19 24.40 + 1.36 + 5.9
21 Compx Intl 14 17.57 10.53 15.20 + .61 + 4.2
22 RetractblTch 2.12 .97 1.56 + .06 + 4.0
23 LadThalFn27 22.07 18.40 20.25 + .58 + 2.9
24 PacGE pfB 27.49 20.21 24.59 + .59 + 2.5
25 SCE 1.20pfB 24.76 17.49 23.00 + .33 + 1.5
26 BattalionOil n 11.58 2.25 4.68
27 Myomo Inc rs 36.00 2.82 3.57
28 Network1Tech 7 2.70 1.80 2.18
29 SCE 1.19pfE 25.47 19.41 24.50 — .08 — .3
30 InfuSystem 11.89 5.26 8.49 — .04 — .5
31 PacGE pfG 25.07 17.28 20.25 — .15 — .7
32 iShLiqdty bt 50.60 47.91 49.95 — .38 — .8
33 EV CA Muni 13.90 9.80 13.31 — .17 — 1.3
34 PacGE pfE 24.99 18.61 21.00 — .34 — 1.6
35 PacGE pfA 29.68 23.00 25.50 — .48 — 1.8
36 PacGE pfD 26.46 18.61 20.93 — .47 — 2.2
37 PacGE pfC 25.89 19.49 21.00 — .55 — 2.6
38 BioceresCrop 6.37 4.33 4.90 — .15 — 3.0
39 GabelGlUtil pf 48.35 43.12 43.12 — 1.33 — 3.0
40 EVMuniBd 13.58 9.58 12.48 — .40 — 3.1
41 SandstmG g 7.67 6.42 7.19 — .26 — 3.5
42 GamGldNR pfB 25.45 20.25 24.19 — .88 — 3.5
43 Ellswrth pfA 26.06 21.04 24.75 — .94 — 3.6
44 EV NYMuni 12.70 9.40 11.57 — .51 — 4.2
45 PacGE pfH 22.15 17.00 18.41 — .84 — 4.4
46 ArmataPhr rs 6.92 2.52 3.10 — .15 — 4.6
47 NeuBIntMun 16.85 11.15 14.65 — .76 — 4.9
48 NB CAIntMu 14.81 10.28 13.15 — .80 — 5.7
49 DelaMN2 14.21 10.80 12.37 — .77 — 5.9
50 EV CAMuni 11.95 8.87 10.55 — .70 — 6.2
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 GranTierra g 1.38 .18 .25 — 1.04 — 80.5
2 Aerocentury 1 5.43 .90 1.00 — 3.50 — 77.8
3 TransEnter rs 2.62 .28 .35 — 1.12 — 76.1
4 Ashford 57 27.83 4.96 5.75 —17.85 — 75.6
5 RingEnergy 2 3.31 .56 .66 — 1.98 — 75.0
6 MatinasBio 2.39 .52 .60 — 1.67 — 73.6
7 NthnOil&Gas 8 2.36 .50 .66 — 1.68 — 71.7
8 VoltInfoSci 3.23 .66 .81 — 1.67 — 67.3
9 CPI Aerostr 3 7.00 1.29 2.25 — 4.48 — 66.6
10 DeltaApparel 65 31.71 7.70 10.41 —20.69 — 66.5
11 Libbey Inc 1.79 .41 .51 — .94 — 64.8
12 CondorHosp rs 8 11.10 2.80 4.11 — 6.93 — 62.8
13 FTEngyInco 23.29 6.03 8.73 —13.88 — 61.4
14 CRH Medical 71 4.43 .86 1.34 — 2.13 — 61.4
15 Can-Fite rs 4.00 1.08 1.31 — 1.99 — 60.3
16 SachemCap 4.58 1.20 1.74 — 2.60 — 59.9
17 ContangoOG 4.56 .84 1.50 — 2.17 — 59.1
18 cbdMD Inc 2 2.54 .50 .93 — 1.33 — 58.8
19 XtantMed 1.70 .55 .67 — .93 — 58.1
20 SupDrillPdts .87 .20 .35 — .47 — 57.7
21 TransatlPet .70 .12 .21 — .28 — 57.6
22 GoodrPetrol 10.15 2.40 4.26 — 5.78 — 57.6
23 ImperOil g 4 27.43 7.04 11.27 —15.20 — 57.4
24 CynergisTek 4.04 1.11 1.41 — 1.89 — 57.3
25 inTestCorp 5 6.20 2.08 2.66 — 3.29 — 55.3
26 FlexibleSolu 5 2.64 .86 1.17 — 1.40 — 54.5
27 LilisEngy .89 .14 .17 — .21 — 54.5
28 Air Inds 3.36 .60 1.06 — 1.24 — 53.9
29 ImpacMtg 7.85 1.99 2.43 — 2.83 — 53.8
30 BluerckResid 12.27 5.25 5.57 — 6.48 — 53.8
31 CoreMolding 3.50 1.50 1.54 — 1.71 — 52.6
32 EvolutionPet 4 5.73 2.12 2.61 — 2.86 — 52.3
33 WstnCop&G gs .87 .31 .39 — .43 — 52.2
34 RegHlthPr pfA 4.67 1.38 1.99 — 2.15 — 51.9
35 AlmadenM .61 .21 .28 — .31 — 51.8
36 NuverEnvSol 3.10 1.16 1.40 — 1.50 — 51.6
37 SierraMetl 80 1.90 .45 .80 — .85 — 51.5
38 CorMedix 7.35 2.16 3.59 — 3.69 — 50.7
39 GoldResource 69 6.24 2.02 2.75 — 2.79 — 50.4
40 AgeX Thera 2.24 .75 .93 — .89 — 48.9
41 SwGA Fin 10 35.14 15.30 18.26 —16.84 — 48.0
42 Trilogy Metl 4 2.74 1.03 1.36 — 1.24 — 47.7
43 FlanignEnt 6 22.51 8.50 11.60 —10.54 — 47.6
44 AlexcoRes g 2.40 .72 1.22 — 1.10 — 47.4
45 Pedevco 1.82 .74 .88 — .79 — 47.3
46 Ballantyne 3.58 1.26 1.71 — 1.53 — 47.2
47 NB RE Sec 6.08 1.94 3.00 — 2.58 — 46.2
48 PalatinTech .79 .36 .42 — .36 — 45.8
49 BirksGroup .100 .32 .49 — .41 — 45.6
50 CheniereEngy 67.11 27.06 33.50 —27.57 — 45.1
—————————