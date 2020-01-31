https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-15021241.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2019.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|NanoViricid
|19.20
|2.25 16.76 +14.25 + 567.7
|2
|TakungArt
|1.24
|.40
|1.22 +
|.72 + 144.5
|3
|ChinaPhrmH
|.55
|.24
|.47 +
|.23 +
|97.5
|4
|AlphaPro
|34
|7.86
|3.40
|6.72 + 3.29 +
|95.9
|5
|AIM Immu rs
|1.35
|.51
|.100 +
|.46 +
|83.6
|6
|ComstockM rs
|.77
|.41
|.75 +
|.31 +
|69.2
|7
|McClatchy
|2.59
|.40
|.78 +
|.30 +
|62.5
|8
|eMagin
|.71
|.34
|.55 +
|.20 +
|59.0
|9
|Cel-Sci
|15.00
|7.36 13.04 + 3.89 +
|42.5
|10
|SanchezMid
|1
|.59
|.30
|.40 +
|.10 +
|33.1
|11
|DPW Hldg rs
|2.48
|1.30
|1.54 +
|.35 +
|29.4
|12
|IsoRay
|1.01
|.60
|.80 +
|.18 +
|28.7
|13
|SparkNtSE wi
|5.89
|4.31
|5.80 + 1.27 +
|28.0
|14
|ParaGoldNv
|4
|.99
|.75
|.99 +
|.21 +
|27.4
|15
|UnivSecInst
|.92
|.55
|.78 +
|.16 +
|25.8
|16
|MilestoneSci
|1.85
|1.32
|1.74 +
|.35 +
|25.2
|17
|GrtPanSilv g
|.66
|.50
|.64 +
|.13 +
|24.5
|18
|CaldeoniaMn
|10.56 8.04 10.47 + 2.05 +
|24.3
|19
|EMX Royal g
|2.05
|1.56
|2.03 +
|.39 +
|23.4
|20
|ArmataPhr rs
|6.92
|2.65
|3.98 +
|.73 +
|22.5
|21
|AmpioPharm
|.91
|.56
|.70 +
|.11 +
|19.4
|22
|Tengasco
|.64
|.47
|.58 +
|.09 +
|19.0
|23
|GlobalScape
|64
|12.35
|9.67 11.54 + 1.71 +
|17.4
|24
|CynergisTek
|4.04
|3.03
|3.84 +
|.54 +
|16.4
|25
|OncoCyte
|3.09
|2.16
|2.61 +
|.36 +
|16.0
|26
|LineageCell n
|1.19
|.73
|1.03 +
|.14 +
|15.7
|27
|ActiniumPhm
|.30
|.22
|.25 +
|.03 +
|15.1
|28
|Trio-Tech
|11
|5.49
|3.85
|4.58 +
|.59 +
|14.8
|29
|Network1Tech
|8
|2.70
|2.15
|2.49 +
|.31 +
|14.2
|30
|WidePoint
|.50
|.38
|.45 +
|.06 +
|14.1
|31
|Sifco
|4.88
|3.89
|4.49 +
|.54 +
|13.7
|32
|Intellicheck
|10.25
|7.38
|8.46 +
|.97 +
|13.0
|33
|ProtalixBio rs
|4.85
|3.30
|3.70 +
|.42 +
|12.8
|34
|CRH Medical
|4.19
|3.50
|3.91 +
|.44 +
|12.7
|35
|Electromed
|28
|10.50
|8.60
|9.74 + 1.09 +
|12.6
|36
|EllomayCap
|21.73 19.01 20.50 + 2.05 +
|11.1
|37
|Compx Intl
|15
|17.57 14.02 16.15 + 1.56 +
|10.7
|38
|iBio
|.34
|.21
|.28 +
|.03 +
|10.4
|39
|Zedge Inc n
|1.70
|1.48
|1.70 +
|.16 +
|10.4
|40
|PacGE pfH
|21.50 19.05 21.20 + 1.95 +
|10.1
|41
|LadThalFn27
|22.07 19.00 21.63 + 1.96 +
|10.0
|42
|TrinityPlace
|3.47
|2.95
|3.30 +
|.29 +
|9.6
|43
|BiomX un
|10.57
|9.25 10.42 +
|.90 +
|9.5
|44
|AltisourceAsst
|14.48 12.31 13.51 + 1.16 +
|9.4
|45
|EquinoxGld n
|8.95
|7.31
|8.41 +
|.71 +
|9.2
|46
|MicronSol
|2.99
|2.32
|2.61 +
|.22 +
|9.2
|47
|HMG Court
|13.96 13.01 13.96 + 1.13 +
|8.8
|48
|RegHlthPr pfA
|4.49
|3.71
|4.49 +
|.35 +
|8.5
|49
|AMCON Dis
|11
|81.86 72.59 77.98 + 5.97 +
|8.3
|50
|B2gold Cp g
|54
|4.46
|3.76
|4.32 +
|.31 +
|7.7
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|cbdMD Inc
|2.54
|.99
|1.04 — 1.22 —
|54.0
|2
|LilisEngy
|.89
|.21
|.22 —
|.16 —
|42.6
|3
|MatinasBio
|2.39
|1.26
|1.35 —
|.92 —
|40.5
|4
|ZomedicaPh
|.36
|.19
|.20 —
|.13 —
|39.9
|5
|Can-Fite rs
|4.00
|2.01
|2.15 — 1.15 —
|34.8
|6
|GoodrPetrol
|10.15
|6.53
|6.71 — 3.33 —
|33.2
|7
|Air Inds
|3.36
|1.55
|1.59 —
|.71 —
|30.9
|8
|NthnOil&Gas
|21
|2.36
|1.55
|1.66 —
|.68 —
|29.1
|9
|EngyFuels grs
|1.96
|1.39
|1.42 —
|.49 —
|25.7
|10
|AgeX Thera
|2.24
|1.33
|1.37 —
|.45 —
|24.7
|11
|TransatlPet
|.70
|.37
|.37 —
|.12 —
|23.8
|12
|AlexcoRes g
|2.40
|1.68
|1.78 —
|.54 —
|23.3
|13
|Enservco
|.28
|.12
|.14 —
|.04 —
|23.1
|14
|GoldenStr g
|5
|3.80
|2.93
|2.94 —
|.87 —
|22.8
|15
|GranTierra g
|1.38
|.98
|.100 —
|.29 —
|22.8
|16
|ChaseCorp
|26 119.51 90.97 91.97 —26.51 —
|22.4
|17
|DeltaApparel
|31.71 24.71 25.08 — 6.02 —
|19.4
|18
|RingEnergy
|7
|3.31
|2.13
|2.16 —
|.48 —
|18.2
|19
|Stereotaxis n
|5.50
|4.20
|4.34 —
|.95 —
|18.0
|20
|DenisonMin g
|.42
|.32
|.34 —
|.07 —
|17.8
|21
|WstnCop&G gs
|.87
|.64
|.68 —
|.15 —
|17.7
|22
|Trilogy Metl
|7
|2.74
|2.00
|2.14 —
|.46 —
|17.7
|23
|Ur-Energy
|.60
|.46
|.49 —
|.10 —
|16.8
|24
|PalatinTech
|.79
|.65
|.65 —
|.13 —
|16.6
|25
|XtantMed
|1.70
|1.25
|1.34 —
|.26 —
|16.3
|26
|PlanetGreen
|3.16
|2.25
|2.30 —
|.44 —
|16.1
|27
|22ndCentury
|1.17
|.92
|.93 —
|.17 —
|15.7
|28
|NexGenEn g
|1.29
|1.03
|1.09 —
|.20 —
|15.2
|29
|FlexibleSolu
|9
|2.64
|2.05
|2.20 —
|.37 —
|14.4
|30
|GoldenMin
|.35
|.26
|.27 —
|.04 —
|13.9
|31
|BarHarbor
|10
|25.55 21.85 22.00 — 3.39 —
|13.4
|32
|RadiantLogis
|22
|5.89
|4.75
|4.83 —
|.74 —
|13.3
|33
|DocumntSec
|.36
|.26
|.26 —
|.04 —
|13.0
|34
|CorMedix rs
|7.35
|6.22
|6.35 —
|.93 —
|12.8
|35
|BarnwellInd
|1.29
|.75
|.91 —
|.12 —
|11.7
|36
|Cohen&Co
|5.72
|3.37
|3.50 —
|.45 —
|11.4
|37
|SupDrillPdts
|.87
|.70
|.73 —
|.09 —
|11.2
|38
|FrankStProp
|9
|8.65
|7.58
|7.60 —
|.96 —
|11.2
|39
|ImperOil g
|9
|27.43 23.50 23.68 — 2.79 —
|10.5
|40
|ContlMatls
|9.59
|6.81
|7.05 —
|.81 —
|10.4
|41
|isShMsciChA
|31.82 27.12 27.30 — 3.14 —
|10.3
|42
|UraniumEng
|.93
|.75
|.83 —
|.09 —
|9.7
|43
|Pedevco
|1.82
|1.39
|1.50 —
|.16 —
|9.6
|44
|SeabrdCp
|13 4297.55 3813.00 3855.61—394.94 —
|9.3
|45
|inTestCorp
|11
|6.20
|5.41
|5.41 —
|.54 —
|9.1
|46
|AurynResc
|1.50
|1.22
|1.32 —
|.13 —
|8.7
|47
|WirelessTel
|1.45
|1.30
|1.31 —
|.12 —
|8.4
|48
|SilvrcupMet
|5.85
|5.00
|5.20 —
|.47 —
|8.3
|49
|Globalstar
|.59
|.47
|.48 —
|.04 —
|8.3
|50
|Libbey Inc
|1.58
|1.29
|1.33 —
|.12 —
|8.3
