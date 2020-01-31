NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2019.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 NanoViricid 19.20 2.25 16.76 +14.25 + 567.7
2 TakungArt 1.24 .40 1.22 + .72 + 144.5
3 ChinaPhrmH .55 .24 .47 + .23 + 97.5
4 AlphaPro 34 7.86 3.40 6.72 + 3.29 + 95.9
5 AIM Immu rs 1.35 .51 .100 + .46 + 83.6
6 ComstockM rs .77 .41 .75 + .31 + 69.2
7 McClatchy 2.59 .40 .78 + .30 + 62.5
8 eMagin .71 .34 .55 + .20 + 59.0
9 Cel-Sci 15.00 7.36 13.04 + 3.89 + 42.5
10 SanchezMid 1 .59 .30 .40 + .10 + 33.1
11 DPW Hldg rs 2.48 1.30 1.54 + .35 + 29.4
12 IsoRay 1.01 .60 .80 + .18 + 28.7
13 SparkNtSE wi 5.89 4.31 5.80 + 1.27 + 28.0
14 ParaGoldNv 4 .99 .75 .99 + .21 + 27.4
15 UnivSecInst .92 .55 .78 + .16 + 25.8
16 MilestoneSci 1.85 1.32 1.74 + .35 + 25.2
17 GrtPanSilv g .66 .50 .64 + .13 + 24.5
18 CaldeoniaMn 10.56 8.04 10.47 + 2.05 + 24.3
19 EMX Royal g 2.05 1.56 2.03 + .39 + 23.4
20 ArmataPhr rs 6.92 2.65 3.98 + .73 + 22.5
21 AmpioPharm .91 .56 .70 + .11 + 19.4
22 Tengasco .64 .47 .58 + .09 + 19.0
23 GlobalScape 64 12.35 9.67 11.54 + 1.71 + 17.4
24 CynergisTek 4.04 3.03 3.84 + .54 + 16.4
25 OncoCyte 3.09 2.16 2.61 + .36 + 16.0
26 LineageCell n 1.19 .73 1.03 + .14 + 15.7
27 ActiniumPhm .30 .22 .25 + .03 + 15.1
28 Trio-Tech 11 5.49 3.85 4.58 + .59 + 14.8
29 Network1Tech 8 2.70 2.15 2.49 + .31 + 14.2
30 WidePoint .50 .38 .45 + .06 + 14.1
31 Sifco 4.88 3.89 4.49 + .54 + 13.7
32 Intellicheck 10.25 7.38 8.46 + .97 + 13.0
33 ProtalixBio rs 4.85 3.30 3.70 + .42 + 12.8
34 CRH Medical 4.19 3.50 3.91 + .44 + 12.7
35 Electromed 28 10.50 8.60 9.74 + 1.09 + 12.6
36 EllomayCap 21.73 19.01 20.50 + 2.05 + 11.1
37 Compx Intl 15 17.57 14.02 16.15 + 1.56 + 10.7
38 iBio .34 .21 .28 + .03 + 10.4
39 Zedge Inc n 1.70 1.48 1.70 + .16 + 10.4
40 PacGE pfH 21.50 19.05 21.20 + 1.95 + 10.1
41 LadThalFn27 22.07 19.00 21.63 + 1.96 + 10.0
42 TrinityPlace 3.47 2.95 3.30 + .29 + 9.6
43 BiomX un 10.57 9.25 10.42 + .90 + 9.5
44 AltisourceAsst 14.48 12.31 13.51 + 1.16 + 9.4
45 EquinoxGld n 8.95 7.31 8.41 + .71 + 9.2
46 MicronSol 2.99 2.32 2.61 + .22 + 9.2
47 HMG Court 13.96 13.01 13.96 + 1.13 + 8.8
48 RegHlthPr pfA 4.49 3.71 4.49 + .35 + 8.5
49 AMCON Dis 11 81.86 72.59 77.98 + 5.97 + 8.3
50 B2gold Cp g 54 4.46 3.76 4.32 + .31 + 7.7
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 cbdMD Inc 2.54 .99 1.04 — 1.22 — 54.0
2 LilisEngy .89 .21 .22 — .16 — 42.6
3 MatinasBio 2.39 1.26 1.35 — .92 — 40.5
4 ZomedicaPh .36 .19 .20 — .13 — 39.9
5 Can-Fite rs 4.00 2.01 2.15 — 1.15 — 34.8
6 GoodrPetrol 10.15 6.53 6.71 — 3.33 — 33.2
7 Air Inds 3.36 1.55 1.59 — .71 — 30.9
8 NthnOil&Gas 21 2.36 1.55 1.66 — .68 — 29.1
9 EngyFuels grs 1.96 1.39 1.42 — .49 — 25.7
10 AgeX Thera 2.24 1.33 1.37 — .45 — 24.7
11 TransatlPet .70 .37 .37 — .12 — 23.8
12 AlexcoRes g 2.40 1.68 1.78 — .54 — 23.3
13 Enservco .28 .12 .14 — .04 — 23.1
14 GoldenStr g 5 3.80 2.93 2.94 — .87 — 22.8
15 GranTierra g 1.38 .98 .100 — .29 — 22.8
16 ChaseCorp 26 119.51 90.97 91.97 —26.51 — 22.4
17 DeltaApparel 31.71 24.71 25.08 — 6.02 — 19.4
18 RingEnergy 7 3.31 2.13 2.16 — .48 — 18.2
19 Stereotaxis n 5.50 4.20 4.34 — .95 — 18.0
20 DenisonMin g .42 .32 .34 — .07 — 17.8
21 WstnCop&G gs .87 .64 .68 — .15 — 17.7
22 Trilogy Metl 7 2.74 2.00 2.14 — .46 — 17.7
23 Ur-Energy .60 .46 .49 — .10 — 16.8
24 PalatinTech .79 .65 .65 — .13 — 16.6
25 XtantMed 1.70 1.25 1.34 — .26 — 16.3
26 PlanetGreen 3.16 2.25 2.30 — .44 — 16.1
27 22ndCentury 1.17 .92 .93 — .17 — 15.7
28 NexGenEn g 1.29 1.03 1.09 — .20 — 15.2
29 FlexibleSolu 9 2.64 2.05 2.20 — .37 — 14.4
30 GoldenMin .35 .26 .27 — .04 — 13.9
31 BarHarbor 10 25.55 21.85 22.00 — 3.39 — 13.4
32 RadiantLogis 22 5.89 4.75 4.83 — .74 — 13.3
33 DocumntSec .36 .26 .26 — .04 — 13.0
34 CorMedix rs 7.35 6.22 6.35 — .93 — 12.8
35 BarnwellInd 1.29 .75 .91 — .12 — 11.7
36 Cohen&Co 5.72 3.37 3.50 — .45 — 11.4
37 SupDrillPdts .87 .70 .73 — .09 — 11.2
38 FrankStProp 9 8.65 7.58 7.60 — .96 — 11.2
39 ImperOil g 9 27.43 23.50 23.68 — 2.79 — 10.5
40 ContlMatls 9.59 6.81 7.05 — .81 — 10.4
41 isShMsciChA 31.82 27.12 27.30 — 3.14 — 10.3
42 UraniumEng .93 .75 .83 — .09 — 9.7
43 Pedevco 1.82 1.39 1.50 — .16 — 9.6
44 SeabrdCp 13 4297.55 3813.00 3855.61—394.94 — 9.3
45 inTestCorp 11 6.20 5.41 5.41 — .54 — 9.1
46 AurynResc 1.50 1.22 1.32 — .13 — 8.7
47 WirelessTel 1.45 1.30 1.31 — .12 — 8.4
48 SilvrcupMet 5.85 5.00 5.20 — .47 — 8.3
49 Globalstar .59 .47 .48 — .04 — 8.3
50 Libbey Inc 1.58 1.29 1.33 — .12 — 8.3
