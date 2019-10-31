https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-14689196.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and
|down
|the
|most
|based
|on
|percent of change for 2018.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|StageStores
|2.57
|.55
|2.38 + 1.64 + 221.6
|2
|NaviosMH pfH
|13.25 2.95
|8.94 + 5.97 + 201.0
|3
|NaviosM pfG
|13.14
|3.05
|9.13 + 6.04 + 195.5
|4
|DrxHmbldBull
|77.61 23.21 70.40 +46.44 + 193.8
|5
|EldrGld g rs
|17
|10.09
|2.52
|8.42 + 5.52 + 190.3
|6
|AvonProd
|43
|4.88
|1.46
|4.29 + 2.77 + 182.2
|7
|Diebold
|8
|14.66
|2.42
|7.00 + 4.51 + 181.1
|8
|Telaria
|10.66
|2.70
|7.57 + 4.84 + 177.3
|9
|AspenAerogels
|7.50
|2.13
|5.83 + 3.70 + 173.7
|10
|SnapInc A
|18.36
|5.35 15.06 + 9.55 + 173.3
|11
|SibanyeGold
|7.69
|2.64
|7.65 + 4.82 + 170.3
|12
|HorizGlbl
|5.79
|1.34
|3.84 + 2.41 + 168.5
|13
|Sea Ltd
|38.00 10.68 29.76 +18.44 + 162.9
|14
|Etr2xHombldr
|69.39 20.45 61.25 +36.96 + 152.2
|15
|Carvana A
|85.97 28.77 81.08 +48.37 + 147.9
|16
|DRDGOLD
|5.20
|1.64
|5.11 + 3.03 + 145.7
|17
|Lannett
|6
|15.52
|4.80 11.89 + 6.93 + 139.7
|18
|DHI Group
|10
|4.44
|1.50
|3.62 + 2.10 + 138.2
|19
|DrxSOXBull
|212.48 70.09 198.27+114.95 + 138.0
|20
|Zymeworks
|35.25 13.96 34.53 +19.85 + 135.2
|21
|SonicAuto
|17
|35.41 13.43 32.23 +18.47 + 134.2
|22
|TopBuild
|43 106.82 43.71 103.93 +58.93 + 131.0
|23
|NaviosMAc rs
|11.52
|3.20
|7.43 + 4.18 + 128.6
|24
|Avalara
|94.31 30.67 71.00 +39.85 + 127.9
|25
|RubiconProj
|10.85
|3.60
|8.50 + 4.77 + 127.9
|26
|Shopify
|409.61 129.48 313.57+175.12 + 126.5
|27
|VinceHldg
|7
|22.98
|9.10 21.12 +11.79 + 126.4
|28
|Model N
|29.86 13.04 29.79 +16.56 + 125.2
|29
|YETI Hldg
|54
|38.11 14.58 33.31 +18.47 + 124.5
|30
|FoundBuild
|19.74
|8.14 18.59 +10.28 + 123.7
|31
|Inphi
|72.31 29.56 71.88 +39.73 + 123.6
|32
|NewOrientEd
|65 123.61 53.62 122.06 +67.25 + 122.7
|33
|NevroCorp
|91.60 35.15 86.20 +47.31 + 121.7
|34
|TeekayTankrs
|2.32
|.90
|2.04 + 1.11 + 119.8
|35
|TempurSealy
|25
|91.60 39.79 90.95 +49.55 + 119.7
|36
|DrxTechBull
|187.30 72.40 184.52 +99.52 + 117.1
|37
|DorianLPG
|12.78
|5.26 12.45 + 6.62 + 113.6
|38
|Vectrus
|18
|47.45 21.27 45.71 +24.13 + 111.8
|39
|Vipshop
|11
|12.00
|5.16 11.54 + 6.08 + 111.4
|40
|Switch Inc
|16.95
|6.71 14.77 + 7.77 + 111.0
|41
|MI Homes
|20
|45.50 20.51 44.18 +23.16 + 110.2
|42
|LithiaMotors
|19 160.77 74.87 157.48 +81.15 + 106.3
|43
|BootBarn
|16
|39.59 16.24 35.05 +18.02 + 105.8
|44
|MagnaChip
|8
|13.80
|5.75 12.77 + 6.56 + 105.6
|45
|Griffon Cp
|22
|21.61 10.19 21.31 +10.86 + 103.9
|46
|VolarisAviat
|11.40
|5.24 10.84 + 5.49 + 102.6
|47
|GMS Inc
|23
|31.12 14.40 29.96 +15.10 + 101.6
|48
|ScullyRoylty
|15.73
|5.19 10.40 + 5.20 + 100.0
|49
|Winnebago
|14
|51.87 23.29 48.07 +23.86 +
|98.6
|50
|PagsegurDig
|14 53.43 18.28 37.08 +18.35 +
|98.0
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|ForsightEngy
|3.77
|.17
|.19 — 3.31 —
|94.7
|2
|CannTrHld n
|10.17
|.77
|1.13 — 8.00 —
|87.6
|3
|PioneerEnSvc
|2.30
|.16
|.16 — 1.07 —
|87.1
|4
|LSC Com
|9.71
|.85
|.98 — 6.03 —
|86.1
|5
|UnitCp
|1
|18.42
|2.03
|2.04 —12.24 —
|85.7
|6
|BasicEngSv
|6.29
|.55
|.57 — 3.27 —
|85.2
|7
|Nautilus
|2
|11.83
|1.20
|1.65 — 9.25 —
|84.9
|8
|RoanResc n
|11.64
|1.00
|1.50 — 6.88 —
|82.1
|9
|Seadrill Ltd
|11.48
|1.67
|1.76 — 7.99 —
|81.9
|10
|ChaparralE n
|8.40
|.70
|.94 — 3.98 —
|81.0
|11
|Mallinckrodt
|27.33
|1.43
|3.16 —12.64 —
|80.0
|12
|Edenor
|30.03
|4.83
|5.46 —21.60 —
|79.8
|13
|FTS Intl
|5
|12.37
|1.49
|1.52 — 5.59 —
|78.6
|14
|CharahSolut
|8.40
|1.77
|1.91 — 6.44 —
|77.1
|15
|McDermInt
|1
|10.99
|1.44
|1.63 — 4.91 —
|75.1
|16
|TurqHillRes
|4
|2.17
|.40
|.42 — 1.23 —
|74.7
|17
|DeanFoods
|7
|5.03
|.72
|.98 — 2.83 —
|74.3
|18
|PG&E Corp
|9
|25.19
|3.55
|6.17 —17.58 —
|74.0
|19
|RayAdvM pfA
|109.59 21.00 21.40 —60.93 —
|74.0
|20
|SandRMs II
|1
|1.11
|.20
|.22 —
|.63 —
|73.6
|21
|AnteroRescs
|5
|11.03
|2.38
|2.50 — 6.89 —
|73.4
|22
|DxGdMBear
|55.86 11.88 13.40 —36.87 —
|73.3
|23
|Eros Intl
|7
|10.80
|1.14
|2.24 — 6.05 —
|73.0
|24
|ChinRapFin
|1.80
|.22
|.28 —
|.74 —
|72.2
|25
|WhitingPet
|30.94
|6.00
|6.34 —16.35 —
|72.1
|26
|ForumEngy
|2
|7.00
|1.13
|1.16 — 2.97 —
|71.9
|27
|IndContDrillg
|3.69
|.68
|.89 — 2.23 —
|71.5
|28
|DirDGldBr
|25.87
|5.67
|6.81 —16.05 —
|70.2
|29
|Tupperware
|38.63
|9.54
|9.63 —21.94 —
|69.5
|30
|BBVABFrncs
|14.23
|3.35
|3.50 — 7.83 —
|69.1
|31
|GpoSuprviell
|11.62 2.25
|2.72 — 5.96 —
|68.7
|32
|GTT Comm
|43.35
|4.90
|7.53 —16.13 —
|68.2
|33
|CalifRes
|30.18
|4.68
|5.59 —11.45 —
|67.2
|34
|Hi-Crush
|4
|5.20
|1.19
|1.19 — 2.39 —
|66.8
|35
|MyovantSci
|26.02
|4.14
|5.46 —10.95 —
|66.7
|36
|SilverbowRs
|26.56
|7.10
|7.90 —15.74 —
|66.6
|37
|TailoredBrnds
|3
|15.19
|3.70
|4.64 — 9.00 —
|66.0
|38
|UBS 3xInvCrd
|19.00
|3.92
|5.90 —11.42 —
|65.9
|39
|CgpVelInvCrd
|17.51
|3.56
|5.47 —10.47 —
|65.7
|40
|Ultrapar
|15.80
|3.61
|4.67 — 8.87 —
|65.5
|41
|PeabodyEng
|37.37 10.20 10.53 —19.95 —
|65.5
|42
|DxSPOGBul
|13.82
|2.46
|2.70 — 5.10 —
|65.4
|43
|ConturaEng n
|20 66.00 21.69 22.94 —42.80 —
|65.1
|44
|ArloTech n
|8
|10.50
|2.71
|3.41 — 6.35 —
|65.1
|45
|HornbeckOff
|2.06
|.40
|.51 —
|.93 —
|64.8
|46
|BP Prud
|1
|28.19
|7.30
|7.78 —13.86 —
|64.0
|47
|GreenDot
|13
|84.00 22.45 28.84 —50.68 —
|63.7
|48
|QuadGraph
|16.88
|4.48
|4.53 — 7.79 —
|63.2
|49
|VelLngVSTX
|12.66 4.50
|4.64 — 7.86 —
|62.8
|50
|EvolentHlth
|21.73
|5.50
|7.62 —12.33 —
|61.8
|—————————
