NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2018.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 StageStores 2.57 .55 2.38 + 1.64 + 221.6
2 NaviosMH pfH 13.25 2.95 8.94 + 5.97 + 201.0
3 NaviosM pfG 13.14 3.05 9.13 + 6.04 + 195.5
4 DrxHmbldBull 77.61 23.21 70.40 +46.44 + 193.8
5 EldrGld g rs 17 10.09 2.52 8.42 + 5.52 + 190.3
6 AvonProd 43 4.88 1.46 4.29 + 2.77 + 182.2
7 Diebold 8 14.66 2.42 7.00 + 4.51 + 181.1
8 Telaria 10.66 2.70 7.57 + 4.84 + 177.3
9 AspenAerogels 7.50 2.13 5.83 + 3.70 + 173.7
10 SnapInc A 18.36 5.35 15.06 + 9.55 + 173.3
11 SibanyeGold 7.69 2.64 7.65 + 4.82 + 170.3
12 HorizGlbl 5.79 1.34 3.84 + 2.41 + 168.5
13 Sea Ltd 38.00 10.68 29.76 +18.44 + 162.9
14 Etr2xHombldr 69.39 20.45 61.25 +36.96 + 152.2
15 Carvana A 85.97 28.77 81.08 +48.37 + 147.9
16 DRDGOLD 5.20 1.64 5.11 + 3.03 + 145.7
17 Lannett 6 15.52 4.80 11.89 + 6.93 + 139.7
18 DHI Group 10 4.44 1.50 3.62 + 2.10 + 138.2
19 DrxSOXBull 212.48 70.09 198.27+114.95 + 138.0
20 Zymeworks 35.25 13.96 34.53 +19.85 + 135.2
21 SonicAuto 17 35.41 13.43 32.23 +18.47 + 134.2
22 TopBuild 43 106.82 43.71 103.93 +58.93 + 131.0
23 NaviosMAc rs 11.52 3.20 7.43 + 4.18 + 128.6
24 Avalara 94.31 30.67 71.00 +39.85 + 127.9
25 RubiconProj 10.85 3.60 8.50 + 4.77 + 127.9
26 Shopify 409.61 129.48 313.57+175.12 + 126.5
27 VinceHldg 7 22.98 9.10 21.12 +11.79 + 126.4
28 Model N 29.86 13.04 29.79 +16.56 + 125.2
29 YETI Hldg 54 38.11 14.58 33.31 +18.47 + 124.5
30 FoundBuild 19.74 8.14 18.59 +10.28 + 123.7
31 Inphi 72.31 29.56 71.88 +39.73 + 123.6
32 NewOrientEd 65 123.61 53.62 122.06 +67.25 + 122.7
33 NevroCorp 91.60 35.15 86.20 +47.31 + 121.7
34 TeekayTankrs 2.32 .90 2.04 + 1.11 + 119.8
35 TempurSealy 25 91.60 39.79 90.95 +49.55 + 119.7
36 DrxTechBull 187.30 72.40 184.52 +99.52 + 117.1
37 DorianLPG 12.78 5.26 12.45 + 6.62 + 113.6
38 Vectrus 18 47.45 21.27 45.71 +24.13 + 111.8
39 Vipshop 11 12.00 5.16 11.54 + 6.08 + 111.4
40 Switch Inc 16.95 6.71 14.77 + 7.77 + 111.0
41 MI Homes 20 45.50 20.51 44.18 +23.16 + 110.2
42 LithiaMotors 19 160.77 74.87 157.48 +81.15 + 106.3
43 BootBarn 16 39.59 16.24 35.05 +18.02 + 105.8
44 MagnaChip 8 13.80 5.75 12.77 + 6.56 + 105.6
45 Griffon Cp 22 21.61 10.19 21.31 +10.86 + 103.9
46 VolarisAviat 11.40 5.24 10.84 + 5.49 + 102.6
47 GMS Inc 23 31.12 14.40 29.96 +15.10 + 101.6
48 ScullyRoylty 15.73 5.19 10.40 + 5.20 + 100.0
49 Winnebago 14 51.87 23.29 48.07 +23.86 + 98.6
50 PagsegurDig 14 53.43 18.28 37.08 +18.35 + 98.0
DOWNS
Name PE High Low Last Chg. Pct.
1 ForsightEngy 3.77 .17 .19 — 3.31 — 94.7
2 CannTrHld n 10.17 .77 1.13 — 8.00 — 87.6
3 PioneerEnSvc 2.30 .16 .16 — 1.07 — 87.1
4 LSC Com 9.71 .85 .98 — 6.03 — 86.1
5 UnitCp 1 18.42 2.03 2.04 —12.24 — 85.7
6 BasicEngSv 6.29 .55 .57 — 3.27 — 85.2
7 Nautilus 2 11.83 1.20 1.65 — 9.25 — 84.9
8 RoanResc n 11.64 1.00 1.50 — 6.88 — 82.1
9 Seadrill Ltd 11.48 1.67 1.76 — 7.99 — 81.9
10 ChaparralE n 8.40 .70 .94 — 3.98 — 81.0
11 Mallinckrodt 27.33 1.43 3.16 —12.64 — 80.0
12 Edenor 30.03 4.83 5.46 —21.60 — 79.8
13 FTS Intl 5 12.37 1.49 1.52 — 5.59 — 78.6
14 CharahSolut 8.40 1.77 1.91 — 6.44 — 77.1
15 McDermInt 1 10.99 1.44 1.63 — 4.91 — 75.1
16 TurqHillRes 4 2.17 .40 .42 — 1.23 — 74.7
17 DeanFoods 7 5.03 .72 .98 — 2.83 — 74.3
18 PG&E Corp 9 25.19 3.55 6.17 —17.58 — 74.0
19 RayAdvM pfA 109.59 21.00 21.40 —60.93 — 74.0
20 SandRMs II 1 1.11 .20 .22 — .63 — 73.6
21 AnteroRescs 5 11.03 2.38 2.50 — 6.89 — 73.4
22 DxGdMBear 55.86 11.88 13.40 —36.87 — 73.3
23 Eros Intl 7 10.80 1.14 2.24 — 6.05 — 73.0
24 ChinRapFin 1.80 .22 .28 — .74 — 72.2
25 WhitingPet 30.94 6.00 6.34 —16.35 — 72.1
26 ForumEngy 2 7.00 1.13 1.16 — 2.97 — 71.9
27 IndContDrillg 3.69 .68 .89 — 2.23 — 71.5
28 DirDGldBr 25.87 5.67 6.81 —16.05 — 70.2
29 Tupperware 38.63 9.54 9.63 —21.94 — 69.5
30 BBVABFrncs 14.23 3.35 3.50 — 7.83 — 69.1
31 GpoSuprviell 11.62 2.25 2.72 — 5.96 — 68.7
32 GTT Comm 43.35 4.90 7.53 —16.13 — 68.2
33 CalifRes 30.18 4.68 5.59 —11.45 — 67.2
34 Hi-Crush 4 5.20 1.19 1.19 — 2.39 — 66.8
35 MyovantSci 26.02 4.14 5.46 —10.95 — 66.7
36 SilverbowRs 26.56 7.10 7.90 —15.74 — 66.6
37 TailoredBrnds 3 15.19 3.70 4.64 — 9.00 — 66.0
38 UBS 3xInvCrd 19.00 3.92 5.90 —11.42 — 65.9
39 CgpVelInvCrd 17.51 3.56 5.47 —10.47 — 65.7
40 Ultrapar 15.80 3.61 4.67 — 8.87 — 65.5
41 PeabodyEng 37.37 10.20 10.53 —19.95 — 65.5
42 DxSPOGBul 13.82 2.46 2.70 — 5.10 — 65.4
43 ConturaEng n 20 66.00 21.69 22.94 —42.80 — 65.1
44 ArloTech n 8 10.50 2.71 3.41 — 6.35 — 65.1
45 HornbeckOff 2.06 .40 .51 — .93 — 64.8
46 BP Prud 1 28.19 7.30 7.78 —13.86 — 64.0
47 GreenDot 13 84.00 22.45 28.84 —50.68 — 63.7
48 QuadGraph 16.88 4.48 4.53 — 7.79 — 63.2
49 VelLngVSTX 12.66 4.50 4.64 — 7.86 — 62.8
50 EvolentHlth 21.73 5.50 7.62 —12.33 — 61.8
