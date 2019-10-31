https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-14688251.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|Nasdaq stocks that
|have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2018.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|AxsomeTher
|30.50
|2.52 24.08 +21.26 + 753.9
|2
|JanOne Inc
|4.95
|.40
|2.94 + 2.50 + 560.7
|3
|Conformis h
|4.83
|.36
|1.91 + 1.55 + 433.5
|4
|OrionEnerg h
|3.49
|.56
|2.91 + 2.34 + 409.6
|5
|HebronTec h
|5.10
|.60
|4.18 + 3.33 + 393.5
|6
|EverQuote
|25.22
|4.13 20.30 +16.12 + 385.6
|7
|Roku
|176.55 29.29 147.20+116.56 + 380.4
|8
|Workhorse rs
|5.37
|.50
|2.53 + 2.00 + 379.2
|9
|EnphaseEgy
|35.42
|4.61 19.43 +14.70 + 310.8
|10
|AchillionPh
|6.44
|1.54
|6.41 + 4.82 + 303.1
|11
|Cardlytics
|42.19 10.30 41.91 +31.08 + 287.0
|12
|BioanlytSys
|5.00
|1.26
|4.88 + 3.61 + 284.3
|13
|DigitalTurbine
|7.84
|1.81
|6.99 + 5.16 + 282.0
|14
|DurectCorp
|2.46
|.48
|1.84 + 1.36 + 281.0
|15
|DovaPhrm
|28.54
|6.96 28.51 +20.93 + 276.1
|16
|ReataPhrm
|207.82 51.77 206.08+149.98 + 267.3
|17
|Provention
|22.82
|1.52
|6.49 + 4.72 + 266.7
|18
|ArQule
|12.22
|2.70 10.11 + 7.34 + 265.0
|19
|EidosThera
|49.72 11.15 48.50 +34.74 + 252.5
|20
|ConstllPh
|17
|15.29
|4.04 13.81 + 9.80 + 244.4
|21
|Curis Inc
|2.90
|.68
|2.28 + 1.59 + 230.4
|22
|PLX Phrm
|7.41
|1.55
|4.98 + 3.45 + 225.2
|23
|RekorSyst
|5.44
|.51
|2.10 + 1.45 + 223.1
|24
|ArrowhPhrm
|40.65 11.67 40.05 +27.63 + 222.5
|25
|SPI Engy rs
|4.76
|1.54
|2.73 + 1.87 + 218.9
|26
|Paysign
|18.67
|3.45 10.78 + 7.26 + 206.3
|27
|FulgentGenet
|12.88 3.17
|9.58 + 6.41 + 202.2
|28
|Alphatec
|6.95
|1.18
|6.88 + 4.59 + 200.4
|29
|RaveRestaur
|14
|3.60
|.86
|2.60 + 1.72 + 196.1
|30
|CommunSys
|6.22
|2.03
|5.95 + 3.92 + 193.1
|31
|NeuBaseTher
|6.95
|1.64
|5.02 + 3.30 + 191.9
|32
|KodiakSci h
|22.25
|5.86 20.71 +13.61 + 191.7
|33
|MicrobotMd
|19.40 1.62
|4.93 + 3.21 + 186.6
|34
|LatticeSemi
|21.58
|6.71 19.59 +12.67 + 183.1
|35
|Ardelyx
|6.78
|1.70
|5.00 + 3.21 + 179.3
|36
|SparkThera
|114.20 37.77 109.17 +70.03 + 178.9
|37
|DixieGroup
|2.09
|.35
|1.96 + 1.25 + 176.4
|38
|Natera
|40.92 11.08 38.52 +24.56 + 175.9
|39
|MedcnsCo
|58.48 17.80 52.49 +33.35 + 174.2
|40
|IVERIC bio
|2
|3.79
|.91
|3.28 + 2.08 + 173.3
|41
|EDAP TMS
|5.42
|1.78
|5.03 + 3.18 + 171.9
|42
|SmthMcro h
|6.90
|1.69
|4.89 + 3.09 + 171.7
|43
|NovanInc
|3.02
|.65
|2.20 + 1.37 + 165.1
|44
|AcadiaPhm
|44.85 15.73 42.41 +26.24 + 162.3
|45
|OssenInnov
|7.00
|1.20
|3.54 + 2.19 + 162.2
|46
|ZynerbaPhm
|16.47 2.93
|7.76 + 4.79 + 161.3
|47
|RaPhrma
|47.35 17.48 47.07 +28.87 + 158.6
|48
|TDH Holdg
|2.50
|.45
|1.41 +
|.86 + 156.4
|49
|ZealandPh
|30.99 12.35 29.45 +17.84 + 153.7
|50
|UltraClean
|19
|21.45
|8.10 21.37 +12.90 + 152.3
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|MotifBio
|11.50
|.17
|.18 — 6.41 —
|97.2
|2
|Inpixon Cp
|5.35
|.07
|.10 — 3.09 —
|97.0
|3
|FuelCellE rs
|11.28
|.13
|.24 — 6.37 —
|96.4
|4
|WaitrHoldg
|14.77
|.41
|.44 —11.47 —
|96.3
|5
|VivevMed rsh
|134.00 3.13
|4.68—100.32 —
|95.5
|6
|JaguarHl rs
|36.40
|.64
|.74 —15.29 —
|95.4
|7
|OpGen rsh
|40.60
|1.26
|1.32 —24.68 —
|94.9
|8
|TaronisTc rs
|29.50
|.65
|1.45 —23.25 —
|94.1
|9
|XeneticBio rs
|39.00
|.99
|1.21 —18.47 —
|93.9
|10
|GoldnBull h
|13.56
|.40
|.44 — 6.06 —
|93.2
|11
|AtlasFinHld
|10.44
|.33
|.57 — 7.53 —
|93.0
|12
|InflaRx
|3
|53.10
|2.17
|2.65 —33.72 —
|92.7
|13
|GuardHlth n
|4.00
|.20
|.27 — 3.41 —
|92.6
|14
|SiennaBioph
|3.80
|.10
|.18 — 2.14 —
|92.4
|15
|SenmiaoTch
|7.38
|.26
|.29 — 3.52 —
|92.3
|16
|TocagenInc
|12.00
|.53
|.63 — 7.58 —
|92.3
|17
|ReebnzHl hrs
|38.90
|.91
|1.30 —15.34 —
|92.2
|18
|NuvectraCp
|17.00
|1.24
|1.32 —15.02 —
|91.9
|19
|OballonTh rsn
|23.30
|1.53
|1.68 —19.02 —
|91.9
|20
|IntrntGld rsh
|206.00 12.16 13.00—146.20 —
|91.8
|21
|MamEnrgy
|24.62
|1.60
|1.60 —16.38 —
|91.1
|22
|PintecTch lf
|13.50
|.83
|.94 — 9.54 —
|91.0
|23
|SeanrgyM hrs
|9.90
|.45
|.71 — 6.84 —
|90.6
|24
|IntecPhrm h
|9.25
|.41
|.72 — 6.82 —
|90.5
|25
|NakedBrGp h
|.58
|.03
|.04 —
|.37 —
|90.4
|26
|SelasLifeSc
|1.79
|.10
|.13 — 1.10 —
|89.8
|27
|YangtzRvPt
|4.46
|.30
|.42 — 3.55 —
|89.5
|28
|ApproachRs h
|1
|1.30
|.09
|.09 —
|.78 —
|89.4
|29
|AcordaThera
|1
|17.57
|1.58
|1.65 —13.93 —
|89.4
|30
|ProteonTher h
|3.94
|.22
|.25 — 2.02 —
|89.0
|31
|Advaxis hrs
|10.80
|.21
|.32 — 2.53 —
|88.9
|32
|Novavax rs
|48.80
|4.01
|4.17 —32.63 —
|88.7
|33
|Savara Inc rs
|11.96
|.82
|.88 — 6.69 —
|88.3
|34
|EstreAmbi
|4.10
|.16
|.17 — 1.25 —
|88.3
|35
|VislinkTc hrs
|8.00
|.37
|.37 — 2.74 —
|88.0
|36
|Tarena Int lf
|6.96
|.69
|.78 — 5.52 —
|87.7
|37
|TonixPh hrs
|4.20
|.28
|.29 — 1.91 —
|86.6
|38
|TitanPhrm rs
|2.45
|.16
|.18 — 1.16 —
|86.5
|39
|Bridgeline h
|16.00
|1.46
|1.56 — 9.99 —
|86.5
|40
|KaixinAutoHl
|10.40
|1.06
|1.40 — 8.70 —
|86.1
|41
|AscenaRetl
|3.32
|.20
|.35 — 2.16 —
|86.0
|42
|TrilliumThera
|2.13
|.24
|.25 — 1.46 —
|85.4
|43
|Zafgen
|5.45
|.63
|.74 — 4.21 —
|85.1
|44
|BionanoGen
|6.24
|.50
|.79 — 4.45 —
|84.9
|45
|Adaptimmu
|6.31
|.83
|.88 — 4.87 —
|84.7
|46
|GreenprCap
|4.90
|.65
|.72 — 3.98 —
|84.6
|47
|Tetraphase rs
|33.40
|3.28
|3.51 —19.09 —
|84.5
|48
|AcerTher
|28.25
|1.87
|3.13 —16.99 —
|84.4
|49
|SeelosTh rs
|8.40
|.86
|.90 — 4.86 —
|84.4
|50
|ExelaTech
|4.68
|.55
|.61 — 3.28 —
|84.3
|—————————
View Comments