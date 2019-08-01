Twist Bioscience: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents.

The maker of synthetic DNA for the biotechnology industry posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.5 million.

Twist Bioscience expects full-year revenue in the range of $52 million to $53 million.

Twist Bioscience shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWST