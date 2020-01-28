Trustmark: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.9 million.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $175.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $156.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.5 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $626.5 million.

Trustmark shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.35, an increase of almost 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMK