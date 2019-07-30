Trupanion: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $92.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.3 million.

Trupanion shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.42, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

