Trimble: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $61.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $792.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783 million.

Trimble shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.86, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

