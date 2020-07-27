TriNet: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) _ TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $126 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $948 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $335 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.4 million.

TriNet shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $63.01, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

