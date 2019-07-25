TriNet: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) _ TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $46 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $935 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $231 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.6 million.

TriNet shares have climbed 72% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $72.25, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

