Transcontinental Realty: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 55 cents per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period.

Transcontinental Realty shares have fallen 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 42% in the last 12 months.

