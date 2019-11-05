https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Tracon-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14811670.php
Tracon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 45 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.52.
