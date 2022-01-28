Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 12:23 a.m.
This graphic illustration provided by Toyota Motor Corp. shows a vehicle called "Lunar Cruiser" to explore the lunar surface. Toyota is working with Japan's space agency on the Lunar Cruiser to explore the lunar surface, with ambitions to help people live on the moon by 2040 and then go live on Mars, company officials said Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Toyota Motor Corp. via AP)
This undated photo provided by Toyota Motor Corp. shows a robotic arm developed for a vehicle called "Lunar Cruiser" to explore the lunar surface. The arm developed by Gitai Japan Inc., a venture contracted with Toyota, is designed to perform tasks such as inspection and maintenance. (Toyota Motor Corp. via AP)
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is working with Japan's space agency on a vehicle to explore the lunar surface, with ambitions to help people live on the moon by 2040 and then go live on Mars, company officials said Friday.
The vehicle being developed with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is called Lunar Cruiser, whose name pays homage to the Toyota Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle. Its launch is set for the late 2020’s.