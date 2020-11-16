https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Titan-Pharmaceuticals-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15730246.php
Titan Pharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) on Monday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its third quarter.
The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 12 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 19 cents.
