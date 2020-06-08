Thor Industries: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) _ Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $24.1 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

Thor Industries shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 85% in the last 12 months.

