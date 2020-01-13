This Week: JPMorgan, Delta Air Lines, UnitedHealth results

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Delta Air Lines planes operate at the new $3.9 billion Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The Atlanta-based carrier will report financial results Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. less FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Delta Air Lines planes operate at the new $3.9 billion Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The Atlanta-based carrier will report financial results Tuesday, Jan. ... more Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close This Week: JPMorgan, Delta Air Lines, UnitedHealth results 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase kicks off Wall Street banks' earnings season when it reports its fourth-quarter results Tuesday. The bank's stock has risen about 20% since it reported strong third-quarter earnings in October. Analysts forecast its profit leapt to $2.35 a share in the latest quarter, from $1.98 a year ago.

Delta Air Lines

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines' profit grew in the fourth quarter. Analysts forecast the Atlanta-based carrier will report Tuesday it made $1.40 a share in the last quarter, up from $1.30 a share in the same period of 2018. Delta's stock only recently recovered from a profit warning in October, and remains below its 2019 high.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group reports its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. The largest U.S. health insurer's shares have jumped more than 30% since October, when it raised its forecast and gave a strong outlook for 2020. UnitedHealth provides health insurance for more than 49 million people and also owns the Optum pharmacy benefits business.