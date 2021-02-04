The Latest: WHO team meets with managers, residents in Wuhan The Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 9:24 a.m.
1 of20 Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization team, center, leaves after a field visit at the Service Center for Party Members and Residents of Jiangxinyuan Community in Wuhan, China, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 A sealed coffin containing the remains of a COVID-19 victim is stored in a refrigerated container in Johannesburg, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, one day after South Africa gave a hero's welcome to the delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines — 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Seniors wait to be vaccinated with China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center set up at the Carmela Carvajal school in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Chile is starting its vaccination plan for the general population on Wednesday, starting with seniors over 90 and health workers. Esteban Felix/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Saudi Muhannad Al Subiani, opens his mouse for a health worker to collects a swab sample at a drive-through coronavirus testing center at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries including the U.S., officials ordered all weddings and parties suspended. It closed down all shopping malls, gyms and other locations for 10 days, as well as indoor dining. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 A postman wears an American flag as a face covering to protect against COVID-19 in Ilford, London, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Felix Murillo is attended by doctor Juan Jose Unzue and nurse Amaya Arroyo as he is vaccinated with the second Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at El Buen Pastor religious nursing home, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday Feb. 4. 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Medical workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 A senior receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker after arriving on a bus to a vaccination site at Anquan Boldin Stadium in Pahokee, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Greg Lovett/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 People with appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine wait outside the Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y. Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021. (John Meore/The Journal News via AP) John Meore/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 A protester wearing a protective suit arranges his mask during a rally outside the National Kidney Transplant Institute in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The group is calling on the Department of Health to release of funds for the benefit of health workers battling the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Residents past by government propaganda along a wall near the Service Center for Party Members and Residents of Jiangxinyuan Community where the World Health Organization team is making a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Security personnel blocks a window into the Service Center for Party Members and Residents of Jiangxinyuan Community where a World Health Organization team is making a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization team, center left, leaves after a field visit at the Service Center for Party Members and Residents of Jiangxinyuan Community in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
WUHAN, China — World Health Organization investigators looking for clues into the origin of the coronavirus in Wuhan say the Chinese side has provided a high level of cooperation but caution against expecting immediate results from the visit.
Along with the key Wuhan Institute of Virology, the WHO team that includes experts from 10 nations has visited hospitals, research institutes and a traditional market tied to the outbreak.
Written By
The Associated Press