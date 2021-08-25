The Latest: Pfizer seeks FDA OK for vaccine booster dose The Associated Press Aug. 25, 2021 Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 1:03 p.m.
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company's facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside the Wuhan Central Hospital where Li Wenliang, the whistleblower doctor who sounded the alarm and was reprimanded by local police for it in the early days of Wuhan's pandemic, worked in Wuhan in central China. In a commentary published Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021, the international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization to look for the origins of the coronavirus say the search has "stalled" and warn the window is closing to conduct critical studies that could provide clues on how the virus first infected people. Ng Han Guan/AP
A man receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccines at a pop-up vaccination centre, at the Bare taxi rank in Soweto, South Africa, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Faced with slowing numbers of people getting COVID-19 jabs, South Africa has opened eligibility to all adults to step up the volume of inoculations as it battles a surge in the disease driven by the delta variant. Denis Farrell/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, file photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. Military service members must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Austin said in a memo Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, ordering service leaders to "impose ambitious timelines for implementation." Alex Brandon/AP
Fu Cong, a Foreign Ministry director general, speaks at a briefing for foreign journalists at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. China went on the offensive Wednesday ahead of the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus, bringing out the senior official to accuse the United States of politicizing the issue by seeking to blame China. Ng Han Guan/AP
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the government office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Harris turns her focus to the coronavirus pandemic and global health during her visit to Vietnam, a country grappling with a worsening surge in the virus and stubbornly low vaccination rates. (Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP) Manan Vatsyayana/AP
Nathan Bian, 5, gets swabbed for a rapid COVID-19 test at Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The district is encouraging all students and staff to test before the first day of school, August 25, and there are three sites for the drive-up testing. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP) Brittany Murray/AP
A lone traveler wears a face covering as she stops to check the departure monitors across from the United Airlines ticketing counter in the main terminal of Denver International Airport Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, licensed vocational nurse Angeline Gabuten administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at Providence Edwards Lifesciences vaccination site in Santa Ana, Calif. From Walt Disney World and Chevron to CVS and a Michigan university, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated after the federal government gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Jae C. Hong/AP
Workers wait for burials at the Rorotan cemetery designated to accommodate the surge in deaths during the coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia ,Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Achmad Ibrahim/AP
A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus carries a child and walks in a market area in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Channi Anand/AP
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks as he was announcing at his office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the government's decision to place eight more prefectures under its coronavirus state of emergency. Japan expanded its coronavirus state of emergency on Wednesday for a second week in a row, adding eight more prefectures as a surge in infections fueled by the delta variant strains the country's health care system. (Kyodo News via AP)
People wearing face masks walk by signs that read, "Under the coronavirus state of emergency," in Sapporo, Hokkaido region, northern Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Japan expanded its coronavirus state of emergency on Wednesday for a second week in a row, adding eight more prefectures including Hokkaido as a surge in infections fueled by the delta variant strains the country's health care system. (Kyodo News via AP)
A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to woman in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Thailand has recorded more than 1 million accumulated cases on last week since the pandemic started in 2020. Sakchai Lalit/AP
Residents wait for a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Thailand has recorded more than 1 million accumulated cases on last week since the pandemic started in 2020. Sakchai Lalit/AP
A worker wearing a face mask to help protect against COVID-19 walks past blooming flowers at a public park in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Children wearing face masks to help protect against COVID-19 ride in a boat decorated like a military vehicle at a public park in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on a pedestrian overhead bridge in front of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower at the Pudong Financial District in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Andy Wong/AP
A nurse in protective gear takes the temperature of a woman waiting to take the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the health center in Lagos, Nigeria Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Nigeria has begun the second rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as it aims to protect its population of more than 200 million amid an infection surge in a third wave of the pandemic. Sunday Alamba/AP
People spontaneously break into a dance as they watch the Comparsa Uganda candombe dancers and drummers rehearse for Carnival, in the streets of Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Due to Uruguay's massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and the decrease in hospitalizations, the country is reopening the party and event sector, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Matilde Campodonico/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Clemson fans arrive early before an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Clemson, S.C. Clemson, which has played in four of the past six national title games, estimated a university-wide loss of between $70 million and $135 million due to COVID-19 in the last fiscal year. About a third came from lost athletics revenue, and the vast majority of that came from reduced football ticket sales to ensure proper social distancing. ( Josh Morgan/Pool Photo via AP, File) Josh Morgan/AP
32 of32
NEW YORK — Pfizer is seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
The drugmaker announced Wednesday it has started the approval process for a third dose of its vaccine for Americans ages 16 and older. The company says it expects to complete its application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week.
Written By
The Associated Press