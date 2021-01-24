The Latest: New Zealand reports 1st community case in months The Associated Press Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 4:08 a.m.
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus, in a market in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced Friday that they expect a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Government workers wearing personal protective equipment stand guard at the closed area in Jordan district, in Hong Kong, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening outbreak in the city, authorities said.
The deserted Damrak street is seen during curfew in the heart of Amsterdam, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. The Netherlands entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate.
Dr. Alejandra Saavedra takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Angela Peralta Theater in Mexico City, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. As in many nations, the new coronavirus pandemic's pace has been uneven across Mexico. Mexico City remains the country's epicenter, with 89% of its hospital beds full.
Healthcare worker Lupita Cruz, dressed in full protective clothing, carries a cooler filled with COVID-19 test samples, at the Angela Peralta Theater in Mexico City, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. As in many nations, the new coronavirus pandemic's pace has been uneven across Mexico. Mexico City remains the country's epicenter, with 89% of its hospital beds full.
Employee Juan Monroy, dressed in full protective clothing, measures the temperature of a restaurant worker as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, at the Angela Peralta Theater in Mexico City, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. As in many nations, the new coronavirus pandemic's pace has been uneven across Mexico. Mexico City remains the country's epicenter, with 89% of its hospital beds full.
Employee Juan Monroy, dressed in full protective clothing, measures the temperature of a restaurant worker as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, at the Angela Peralta Theater in Mexico City, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. As in many nations, the new coronavirus pandemic's pace has been uneven across Mexico. Mexico City remains the country's epicenter, with 89% of its hospital beds full.
Medical personnel prep supplies at a mass vaccination clinic at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds pavilion Saturday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Walla Walla, Wash.
After getting their vaccines, recipients sit for a 15-minute observation period at a mass vaccination clinic at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds pavilion Saturday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Walla Walla, Wash.
People gather during a protest in support of coronavirus deniers and restrictions by the government in downtown Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Although health authorities believe that the surge of coronavirus infections is waning, the rate of contagion has shot to over three times the extreme risk level, dangerously straining the health system.
15 of15
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus case outside of a quarantine facility in more than two months, although there was no immediate evidence the virus was spreading in the community.
Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Sunday the case was a 56-year-old woman who recently returned from Europe.
