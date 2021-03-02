The Latest: Race missing in half of vaccine records to CDC The Associated Press March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 12:59 p.m.
1 of24 Father Nazeer Dako places a poster welcoming Pope Francis to St. Joseph's Chaldean Church in preparation for the Pope's visit, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP/Photo/Khalid Mohammed) Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 Employees with the McKesson Corporation scan a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while filling an order at their shipping facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 Shakeel Ahmed, a doctor, receives a shot of the Covishield vaccine at a primary health center in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. India is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination drive beyond health care and front-line workers, offering the shots to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk. Dar Yasin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Commuters wearing face masks walk on a platform in the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. German politics discusses further steps to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. Letters an train read "please disembark". Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 A billboard showing Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, with Arabic that reads, "You are a part of us and we are a part of you," hangs on a street in Baghdad, Iraq, prior to the upcoming Pope visit, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP/Photo/Khalid Mohammed) Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is administered the COVAXIN vaccine, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, with his wife Nutan Goel sitting next to him after receiving her shot at a private hospital in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. India is expanding its coronavirus vaccination drive beyond health care and front-line workers, offering the shots to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 An army doctor prepares to inject the Sinovac vaccine from China during a vaccination at Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The Philippines launched a vaccination campaign to contain one of Southeast Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks but faces supply problems and public resistance, which it hopes to ease by inoculating top officials. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Philippine Army women soldiers are injected with the Sinovac vaccine from China during a vaccination at Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The Philippines launched a vaccination campaign to contain one of Southeast Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks but faces supply problems and public resistance, which it hopes to ease by inoculating top officials. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 Philippine Army commander, Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr., front left, is injected with the Sinovac vaccine from China during the start of vaccination at Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The Philippines launched a vaccination campaign to contain one of Southeast Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks but faces supply problems and public resistance, which it hopes to ease by inoculating top officials. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 An employee prepares AstraZeneca's Corona vaccine for vaccination at the police vaccination center in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. German federal state Bavaria start with the vaccinating of all police employees. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) Sven Hoppe/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 An Iraqi medic administers a shot of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to a man giving a thumbs up, during vaccination of health personnel, at a clinic in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban) Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 An Iraqi medical worker prepares a shot of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to administer to health personnel, at a clinic in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban) Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 An Iraqi medical worker holds a vial of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine before starting the vaccination of health personnel, at a clinic in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP/Photo/Hadi Mizban) Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Women wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus outbreak walk at a shopping mall in Tangerang, Indonesia, Monday, March 1, 2021. Tatan Syuflana/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 A health worker prepares for a shot of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination for traders and workers at a shopping mall in Tangerang, Indonesia, Monday, March 1, 2021. Tatan Syuflana/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 A woman reacts as she receives a shot of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination for traders and workers at a shopping mall in Tangerang, Indonesia, Monday, March 1, 2021. Tatan Syuflana/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
ATLANTA — Three leading health organizations say stronger efforts are needed to collect and report race and ethnicity data about Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
That information was missing in almost half of vaccination records reported in the first month to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to an open letter from the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association and the American Pharmacists Association.
Written By
The Associated Press