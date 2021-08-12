The Latest: Fauci: Expect more children with coronavirus The Associated Press Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 2:01 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans can expect to see more children infected with the coronavirus as the highly transmissible delta variant extends its hold across the country.
“Quantitatively, you will see more children in the hospital,” the government’s top infectious disease expert said at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing. Fauci said at least 117 countries around the world are facing the delta variant, which is more than twice as transmissible than the previous strain of coronavirus. However, it’s still not clear whether the delta variant leads to more severe illness in children, Fauci said.
The Associated Press