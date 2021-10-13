Texas order reflects growing GOP vaccine mandates hostility LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 6:56 a.m.
1 of6 Rob Moore is the CEO of Salt Lake City-based Big-D Construction poses for a photograph Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Moore said he supports vaccines but has questions about the mandate rollout. He already has a worker shortage on his job sites, and he said employee surveys tell him that nearly 20% of his workers don't want to get inoculated, so they would need to be tested weekly. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Rob Moore is the CEO of Salt Lake City-based Big-D Construction poses for a photograph Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Moore said he supports vaccines but has questions about the mandate rollout. He already has a worker shortage on his job sites, and he said employee surveys tell him that nearly 20% of his workers don't want to get inoculated, so they would need to be tested weekly. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Utah Jazz security, left, looks for proof of vaccination or a negative test from fans before attending a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. In Utah, the NBA's Jazz is making its employees get vaccinated. It is also requiring fans at games to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. So far, just a few ticket refunds have been needed, and the season opener is expected to be sold out by next week, said Jazz spokesman Frank Zang. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Utah Jazz security, left, looks for proof of vaccination or a negative test from fans before attending a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. In Utah, the NBA's Jazz is making its employees get vaccinated. It is also requiring fans at games to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. So far, just a few ticket refunds have been needed, and the season opener is expected to be sold out by next week, said Jazz spokesman Frank Zang. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the governor of Texas leading the charge, conservative Republicans in several states are moving to block or undercut President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private employers before the regulations are even issued.
The growing battle over what some see as overreach by the federal government is firing up a segment of the Republican Party base, even though many large employers have already decided on their own to require their workers to get the shot.
Written By
LINDSAY WHITEHURST