Texas Roadhouse: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $631.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $614.9 million.

Texas Roadhouse shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $68.82, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.

