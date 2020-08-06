Teradata: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Thursday reported a loss of $43 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $457 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 31 cents.

Teradata shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.69, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDC