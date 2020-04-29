Teladoc: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.6 million in its first quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $180.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $225 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $800 million to $825 million.

Teladoc shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $176.04, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

