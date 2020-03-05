TearLab: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) _ TearLab Corp. (TEAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Escondido, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The ophthalmic device company posted revenue of $5.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $5.4 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $22.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 4 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 10 cents.

