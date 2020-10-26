Taseko: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $741,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The metals mining company posted revenue of $65.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.15. A year ago, they were trading at 43 cents.

