TDS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $65 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 56 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

TDS shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.35, a decline of 28% in the last 12 months.

