Synthetic Biologics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at 60 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 47 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYN