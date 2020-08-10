Synchronoss: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) _ Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) on Monday reported a loss of $694,000 in its second quarter.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The mobile services company posted revenue of $76.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.06. A year ago, they were trading at $8.91.

