Sutter Rock: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 21 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $241,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $242,000.

Sutter Rock shares have increased 100% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.90, a rise of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSSS