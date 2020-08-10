https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Superior-Energy-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15471616.php
Superior Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) on Monday reported a loss of $65.1 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $4.39. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.06 per share.
The oilfield services company posted revenue of $183.9 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $1.15. A year ago, they were trading at $5.89.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPN
