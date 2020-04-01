Stryker, Children's Place fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:
BP Plc., down 2 cents to $24.37.
The oil company is cutting spending by 25% as the virus pandemic and low demand sink oil prices.
Stryker Corp., down $21.82 to $144.67.
The surgical equipment company pulled its financial forecasts because of a sharp decline in elective medical procedures.
HP Inc., down $2.52 to $14.84.
Xerox abandoned a takeover bid for the tech company, citing the current market and economic turmoil.
Xylem Inc., down $5.36 to $59.77.
The supplier of waste water treatment and related equipment pulled its financial forecasts for 2020.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $4.92 to $37.60.
The home furnishings company extended store closures for another two weeks.
Helmerich & Payne, Inc., down $1.41 to $14.24.
The oil and gas drilling company slashed its quarterly dividend.
Children's Place, Inc., down $2.50 to $17.06.
The children's clothing company is furloughing employees and cutting costs as stores remain closed.
Mallinckrodt Plc., down 5 cents to $1.93.
The biotechnology company will begin a study of a potential coronavirus treatment in Canada.