Stryker: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) _ Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $466 million.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Stryker expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.43 to $2.48. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.45.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.20 to $8.25 per share.

Stryker shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 21%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $220.51, a climb of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYK