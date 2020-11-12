StoneCastle: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 42 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.

StoneCastle shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.06, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANX