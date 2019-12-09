Stitch Fix: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $178,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $444.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441 million.

Stitch Fix shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25, a decline of 5% in the last 12 months.

