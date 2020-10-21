Stewart Information Services: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $55.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.21.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $595.7 million in the period.

Stewart Information Services shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $45.78, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

